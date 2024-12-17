Revolutionizing Birth Control: NEXT Life Sciences Announces Promotion of Dr. Darlene Walley to Chief Executive Officer

From Left to Right: Dr. Robert Dudley, Chief Development Officer; Dr. Darlene Walley, Chief Executive Officer; L.R. Fox Founder and Executive Chairman

Dr. Robert Dudley joins NEXT Life Sciences as the Chief Development Officer

Dr. Walley has already had incredible success in securing a clear pathway for Plan A with the FDA and it made sense for her to lead the entire organization to get our portfolio of products to market.” — L.R. Fox, Founder and Executive Chairman of NEXT Life Sciences

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- NEXT Life Sciences, the maker of the male contraceptive product Plan A ™ and a leader in the development of other modern reproductive healthcare solutions announced today the promotion of Dr. Darlene R. Walley as the Chief Executive Officer of NEXT, succeeding L.R. Fox, who will remain as Founder and Executive Chairman. In his continued role, Fox will support the team, ensuring they have the right resources and setting the long term vision. In addition, NEXT is announcing that Dr Robert Dudley, founder and inventor of men’s health product AndroGelwill be joining NEXT as the Chief Development Officer.“Dr. Walley has already had incredible success in securing a clear pathway for Plan A with the FDA and it made sense for her to lead the entire organization to get our portfolio of products to market,” said L.R. Fox, Founder and Executive Chairman of NEXT Life Sciences. “Plan A is one of many products in the pipeline as NEXT continues to revolutionize reproductive health. Dr. Walley is known for her tremendous success as an executive in both big Pharma and biotech startups where she has led companies specializing in drug development, manufacturing, and clinical research, and this rare combination puts her in an incredibly unique position to take all of our critical products to the world.”“Since joining NEXT, I’ve had the profound opportunity to work with other people who are deeply passionate about creating solutions to some of the world’s most pressing issues. Working with Fox has been the high point of my career to witness his vision and brilliance at every level,” stated Dr. Walley. “The world needs and welcomes Plan A. Whether talking to men and women, researchers, regulators, investors and even my friends - everyone agrees the time is right for Plan A. I am excited to lead the talented team in bringing Plan A and our highly de-risked portfolio and pipeline of reproductive health products to the market which will have a wide reaching impact on society.”Dr. Walley, who earlier this year joined NEXT as the CEO of Plan A™, has over 30 years of life science business experience, having served as an Executive at Procter & Gamble, Gillette, and Arm & Hammer and CEO of multiple early-stage pharma and biotech companies. To date, she has raised over $100M for these companies with over $1B in successful exits. In her extensive career, Dr. Walley has worked with startups, and investment firms, and served on the Board of Directors of several companies, proving her skills through leading successful product launches, capital raises, and company performance improvements. Dr. Walley currently holds 12 patents, largely dealing with health products, with 18 peer-reviewed publications.Founder and Executive Chairman of NEXT Life Sciences, L.R. Fox, will continue his focus on developing and pioneering world-leading technologies through his family office, NEXT Global. The focus of NEXT Global has always been to invest in and incubate technologies with the potential for transformational societal impact. NEXT Global carries out this vision through direct investments, startup incubations, and early-stage buy-outs, as well as nonprofit incubation through its support of the NEXT Foundation.Dr. Robert E. Dudley is an experienced C-level pharmaceutical executive with over 20 years as President/CEO of small to private and public pharmaceutical companies. He has a strong record of capital raises with over $150M in equity raised to fund successful product development through regulatory approvals and commercialization in the U.S. and across major foreign markets. He is the primary Inventor of AndroGel, one of the most successful men’s health products developed and commercialized worldwide with multiple-years of annual sales exceeding $1B. He also invented the first true oral testosterone replacement product approved by the FDA, known as JATENZO, and oversaw its development through approval to market launch. He also holds numerous patents and has published many articles in top medical journals for his work in developing innovative reproductive health products."I am delighted to be part of an organization committed to innovative products in reproductive health -- particularly those aimed at men that benefit the couple," stated Dr. Dudley. "For over 30 years I have been involved in developing and commercializing products to improve men's health. Being part of the leadership team at NEXT Life Sciences is a perfect fit for my experience and will enable me to use my talents to help create cutting-edge products that help men and women live better, more satisfying lives."“I am pleased to welcome Dr. Dudley to our team. He has been credited with proving the massive market potential of the men’s health space, most notably demonstrating the large opportunity with AndroGel. He will help us advance our mission of bringing a new generation of accessible reproductive health products to the market,” said L.R. Fox, Founder and Executive Chairman of NEXT Life Sciences.About NEXT Life SciencesNEXT Life Sciences, Inc. (NEXT) is revolutionizing modern reproductive healthcare and transforming lives through the development of its lead program, Plan A™, designed to provide a non-hormonal, long-lasting, and reversible contraceptive solution for men. NEXT’s executive management team and board members have a proven track record of leadership across early-stage research, product development, and global commercialization, having served in leadership roles at successful medical device and contraceptive companies that developed and launched products that achieved iconic status. For more information, visit https://www.nextlifesciences.org/ and https://www.planaformen.com/ DisclaimerAll forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Statements within this document have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Plan A™ is currently not approved by the FDA for commercial distribution.

