No Woke Agenda Here: Walters Continues to Protect Oklahoma Kids from Biden's Radical DEI Push

Oklahoma City, Okla – State Superintendent Ryan Walters is taking a firm stance against the Biden Administration's push to implement Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs in schools across the nation, including Oklahoma. A recent report from Parents Defending Education confirms that the Biden Education Department spent over $1 billion on DEI grants across the country since 2021. According to the report, the amount spent by the Biden administration on DEI in Oklahoma exceeds $400,000.

Supt. Walters released the following statement on the overreaching and damaging federal influence in Oklahoma public schools:

"Joe Biden is wasting billions in taxpayer money to shove DEI down the throats of Oklahomans. Instead of protecting our children, he opened the door for federal indoctrination. I refuse to let these radical programs infiltrate our education system and will always stand up for our kids.

"Under President Trump, we made significant strides in reclaiming our schools from federal intrusion. While the Oklahoma media and political establishment turn a blind eye to the undue influence of the federal government over public education, I will remain vigilant against any attempt to impose radical ideologies on our children. I am dedicated to preserving our progress and keeping Oklahoma education aligned with our core values, not Biden's billion-dollar DEI agenda."