BLU3 to Showcase Innovative Dive Systems, SeaNXT Elite, and Brownie’s SeaLion at the New York Boat Show 2025

BLU3's Nomad & Nomad Mini are the perfect tools to use under your boat! A boater prepares for a dive by placing Brownie’s SeaLiOn battery-powered tankless dive system into the water. Two divers use SeaNXT Elite underwater scooters to glide effortlessly through clear ocean waters.

BLU3, SeaNXT Elite, and Brownie’s SeaLion debut at NY Boat Show 2025, offering portable dive solutions and onboard compressors for boat owners.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BLU3 is excited to announce its participation in the New York Boat Show from January 22-26, 2025, at booth 563. This year’s showcase will feature BLU3’s portable battery-powered dive systems, the debut of the SeaNXT Elite, Brownie’s THIRD LUNG™ SeaLiOn dive system, and solutions from LW Americas for boat owners looking to fill tanks on board.

BLU3’s battery-powered dive systems, including the Nomad, have quickly become a must-have for boat owners and divers alike. Compact and lightweight, they are perfect for cleaning hulls, inspecting boats, or simply enjoying a quick dive. For travelers, these systems are airline-friendly, making them the ultimate companion for tropical getaways to escape the winter chill. BLU3 also offers a free online training course at diveblu3.teachable.com.

Also featured at the show is Brownie’s THIRD LUNG SeaLiOn, a powerful battery-powered dive system designed for group diving. With the ability to support three divers for up to three hours at 33 feet, the SeaLiOn™ provides extended underwater exploration without the need for heavy scuba tanks. It’s the perfect solution for family dives, group adventures, or longer underwater projects.

The highly anticipated SeaNXT Elite will also be on display, following its debut at CES Las Vegas 2025. Engineered in France with premium T3000 carbon fiber, the Elite redefines underwater exploration. Weighing just 22 kg (50 lbs), it is incredibly lightweight and easy to maneuver. Its dual-motor system ensures smooth operation while minimizing underwater noise, making it ideal for exploring marine environments without disturbing wildlife. The Elite also features live GPS tracking and offline mapping for confident navigation and a front LED guide light visible up to 300 meters, ensuring visibility and safety even in low-light conditions.

Boat owners looking for a reliable solution to fill tanks onboard will also want to check out LW Americas compressors. Designed for convenience and performance, LW Americas offers practical options for keeping dive tanks filled and ready to go for your next underwater adventure.

“We’re thrilled to bring our lineup of products to the New York Boat Show for the first time,” said BLU3 CEO, [Blake Carmichael]. “Whether you’re a boat owner, avid diver, or simply looking for a new way to explore the water, our systems are designed to make diving accessible, practical, and fun. Stop by booth 563 to see how BLU3, Brownie’s SeaLion, SeaNXT, and LW Americas can transform your experience on and under the water.”

The New York Boat Show is the perfect opportunity for attendees to see these products firsthand, meet the teams behind them, and learn how they’re making diving more accessible than ever. Visit booth 563 to discover why BLU3, Brownie’s THIRD LUNG, SeaNXT, and LW Americas are leading the way in underwater adventure.

About BLU3

BLU3 is a leading manufacturer of portable, battery-powered dive systems designed to make diving fun and more accessible. From quick boat maintenance to tropical travel adventures, BLU3 gives divers a new way to experience the water.

About SeaNXT

SeaNXT is a French-engineered brand bringing innovation to underwater exploration. With its lightweight, high-performance design, the SeaNXT Elite redefines how divers navigate and explore the ocean.

About Brownie’s THIRD LUNG

Brownie’s THIRD LUNG delivers practical and innovative dive solutions, including the SeaLion battery-powered system, perfect for group dives and extended underwater exploration.

About LW Americas

LW Americas provides reliable onboard compressor solutions, ensuring boat owners can fill their dive tanks with ease and convenience.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.