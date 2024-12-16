MDC and partners to hold Kids' Christmas Bird Count event on Dec. 28 in Joplin

Body

JOPLIN, Mo. – Observing birds is a great way to connect young people with the outdoors.

Young nature enthusiasts can learn about birds and help collect information on local bird populations Dec. 28 at the “Kids’ Christmas Bird Count” program. This event is being put on by the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and the Ozark Gateway Audubon Chapter. It will be from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center in Joplin and is open to all ages. MDC’s Shoal Creek Center is located at 201 Riviera Drive.

At this program, MDC staff and experienced birders from the Ozark Gateway Audubon Society Chapter will lead mentored bird-viewing opportunities on the trails surrounding the Shoal Creek Center. The program will conclude with a lunch provided by Ozark Gateway Audubon and a discussion of what birds were seen. Participants should bring binoculars (if they have them), dress for the weather, and wear comfortable walking shoes. People can register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/204680

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate using the link above. People can stay informed about upcoming programs at MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center and other MDC facilities by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about how to sign up for text alerts from the Shoal Creek Center can call 417-629-3434.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.