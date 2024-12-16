Investors Sue PACS Group (PACS) Amid Accusations of Medicare Fraud – Hagens Berman

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE: PACS) and certain of its C-Suite officers are now entangled in a securities class action lawsuit, following allegations of misleading investors by engaging in deceptive Medicare practices.

Class Period: Apr. 11, 2024 – Nov. 5, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Jan. 13, 2025

PACS Group (PACS) Securities Class Action

The complaint alleges that both PACS’s April 2024 IPO offering documents and subsequent public statements made by PACS and its executives misrepresented material facts about PACS’s operations and prospects. It accuses PACS of omitting to disclose several deceptive practices that rendered their statements false and misleading, including:

Submitting fraudulent Medicare claims. Billing Medicare for unnecessary respiratory and sensory integration therapies. Falsifying licensure and staffing documentation.



The Hindenburg Report

The lawsuit follows a Nov. 4, 2024 report from the investigative firm Hindenburg, which, after a five-month inquiry involving interviews with former employees and competitors, claimed that PACS’ business model heavily relies on exploiting taxpayer-funded healthcare programs. The report alleged that PACS:

Misused a COVID-era waiver to improperly access Medicare benefits for numerous patients.

Fabricated patient records to boost revenue and earnings.

Engaged in fraudulent licensing practices to evade regulatory scrutiny.



On the release of the Hindenburg report on November 4, 2024, PACS Group’s stock price plummeted by over 27%, shedding $11.93.

Federal Investigation

The situation worsened on November 6, 2024, when PACS disclosed that it had received civil investigative demands from the federal government concerning its reimbursement and referral practices, potentially linked to the recent third-party report. Additionally, PACS announced the postponement of its Q3 2024 financial results, causing shares to fall further by over 38%, closing at $18.09—a significant drop from its $21 IPO price.

Hagens Berman’s Investigation

In response, Hagens Berman has launched an investigation into PACS Group’s business practices and disclosures.

“Our investigation is delving into whether PACS Group systematically defrauded Medicare, potentially causing significant financial harm to both taxpayers and investors,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation. “We are particularly concerned about the alleged misuse of COVID-era waivers and falsified patient records to inflate revenue.”

