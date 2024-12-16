ALL’s ideas for sticking to New Year's resolutions – even after 12 January

New year, new you:

ALL’s ideas for sticking to your New Year's resolutions – even after 12 January!

According to one study, * 80% of people who made New Year’s resolutions have already abandoned them by 12 January. Other studies show that most of these resolutions relate to a desire for well-being** in the broadest sense, like eating more healthily and exercising more often.

If achieving your NY goals seems like a daunting challenge, ALL.com, Accor's reservation platform and loyalty programme, is here to help. ALL guides guests towards holisitc well-being in its 5,700 hotels in 110 countries, offering gyms, spas, sleep and nutrition programmes, and activities such as yoga, surfing and boxing. Each visit – be it for an hour, a day, a weekend or a holiday – becomes a real moment of relaxation and an opportunity for self-care thanks to integrated services such as massage and hairstyling salons.

These services are enhanced by brand-specific offers such as Fairmont Fit (loan of fitness equipment), Feel Good by MGallery (yoga and meditation to reduce stress, anxiety and insomnia), Sofitel MyBed (top-of-the-range bedding for restful sleep), Retreats by Raffles (sensory regeneration programmes), and The Purist, a wellness concept combining self-discovery and neuroscience.

* New Year, New Me: The Science Behind New Year's Resolutions, University of Scranton studies by Professor and Chair of Psychology John C. Norcross, conducted from 1978 to 2020

** 2019 Accor study, It's a Wellness World: The Global Shift Shaking up Our Business, on 7,500 consumers in 6 countries: 79% of respondents said that wellbeing is important and 42% consider it a top priority





Following on from Accor's Top 2025 Wellness Trends, here are the world's best places to keep your resolutions, even after 12 January.

TEMPLES OF WELLNESS ON THE AMERICAN COAST

Get back into shape at the Sofitel Los Angeles - Beverly Hills - book on ALL.com

The Sofitel Los Angeles allows its guests to ramp up their sporting activity, even while travelling. SO Fit is the largest in-hotel fitness centre in LA, where guests can book tailor-made sessions with renowned instructors, or enjoy that famous California sun on running routes around Beverly Hills.











Outdoor sports at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar - San Diego - book on ALL.com

The Fairmont Grand Del Mar has it all: a Tom Fazio-designed golf course, tennis courts with lessons and amateur tournaments, hiking and mountain biking trails in Los Peñasquitos Canyon Preserve, and personalised sports lessons. Nearby beaches are surfing and paddleboarding hotspots, and the five-star spa and wellness centre offers cutting-edge treatments by Dr Burgener Switzerland.











Healthy body, healthy mind at the Faena Hotel Miami Beach - book on ALL.com

The Faena Hotel is focussed on the physical and mental well-being of its guests (both locals and travellers). In addition to traditional wellness treatments, the Faena offers a holistic approach to health inspired by ancient traditions and modern practices, with personalised treatments including acupuncture, energy treatments, herbal steam baths and sound therapy. Supervised by expert practitioners, Faena Spa offers a peaceful environment for relaxation and revitalisation, allowing visitors to restore the balance between body and mind in a luxurious and inspiring setting.





