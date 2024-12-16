Judge John Irby Reflects on His Years as a District Judge

The Fargo Forum recently published an interview, by Tasha Carvell, with Judge John Irby on December 11th about his 22 years of service as a district judge and upcoming retirement. The first few paragraphs below are from that interview. The entire interview follows in the link below.

FARGO — When asked if he'd be willing to sit down for an exit interview with The Forum to discuss his decades-long career in its waning days, Judge John Irby responded in a way that surprised no one who knows him.

"As much as I just want to sort of fade away I would certainly be willing to say a few things about my experience," Irby replied in response to the inquiry.

Known by colleagues, friends and attorneys alike as a "humble" and "common sense" judge who "cared about the humanity of everyone who appeared before him," Irby will retire at the end of this year, having served on the bench in the East Central Judicial District for 22 years, presiding over the state's most successful drug court for 18 of those years, and as the district's head judge for the last three.

