KIC Realty Launches the KIC Hub: Empowering Agents with Enhanced Revenue Transparency and Ownership Tools

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KIC Realty, Canada’s premier real estate brokerage designed by Canadians for Canadians, is proud to announce the launch of the KIC Hub, a cutting-edge platform built exclusively for its agents. This innovative tool reinforces KIC Realty’s commitment to knowledge, integrity, and community by providing agents unparalleled transparency and control over their revenue share, payments, and share accumulation.

The KIC Hub is an easy-to-use, centralized dashboard tailored to meet the needs of KIC Realty agents. The platform allows agents to:

Track Revenue Share Structure: Agents can now access updates and visual representations of their revenue share structure, providing them with clear insights into their earnings and opportunities for growth.

View Payment History: The KIC Hub streamlines financial management by providing a detailed and transparent breakdown of payments, helping agents stay on top of their financials with ease.

Monitor Share Accumulation: As part of KIC Realty's agent-focused ownership model, agents can track their share accumulation in the brokerage, fostering a sense of pride and ownership in their contributions to KIC Realty's success.



“Our agents are the heart of KIC Realty, and we’re dedicated to giving them the tools and resources they need to thrive,” said Willie Ip, CEO of KIC Realty. “The KIC Hub is more than a platform—it’s a demonstration of our commitment to transparency, empowerment, and ensuring every agent feels like an integral part of our success.”

The development of the KIC Hub was spearheaded by Michele Bouchard, CFO of KIC Realty, whose strategic vision and leadership were instrumental in bringing this project to life.

“From day one, our goal was to create a platform that simplifies complex processes while empowering agents with complete clarity over their financials and ownership,” said Michele Bouchard, CFO of KIC Realty. “The KIC Hub reflects our unwavering commitment to supporting our agents by fostering transparency, trust, and innovation. We’re thrilled to deliver a tool that aligns so closely with our values and sets a new benchmark for agent-focused resources in the real estate industry.”

The launch of the KIC Hub aligns with KIC Realty’s mission to keep brokerage operations simple and agent-focused, enabling agents to dedicate their time to delivering exceptional service to their clients.

Agents across Canada are already praising the KIC Hub for its seamless functionality and user-friendly interface. By making complex financial structures easy to understand and accessible, KIC Realty is setting a new standard in the real estate industry.

For more information about the KIC Hub and KIC Realty’s innovative approach to real estate brokerage, visit kicrealty.com/

About KIC Realty

KIC Realty is a proudly Canadian real estate brokerage designed to meet the unique needs of Canadian real estate agents. Built on the core values of Knowledge, Integrity, and Community, KIC Realty focuses on fostering a supportive environment where agents can succeed, thrive, and participate in ownership.

Media Contact:

Willie Ip

CEO, KIC Realty

investor.relations@kicrealty.com

Legal Disclaimer:

