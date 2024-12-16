Vaso Corporation CEO Reflects on a Year of Growth and Innovation in End-of-Year Letter Setting the Tone for a Promising 2025

Vaso Corporation

NEWS RELEASE

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaso Corporation (“Vaso”) (OTCQX: VASO), a leader in human capital, information technology and MedTech, today released a letter to shareholders and employees summarizing the company’s achievements throughout the year and outlining key strategic developments and priorities for the upcoming year.

Highlights in the letter include operational developments, product updates, financial performance, and insights on thought-leadership initiatives. The goal is also to provide a business outlook and priorities for the year ahead.

To access the CEO Shareholder Letter, please visit: https://vasocorporation.com/category/news/

About Vaso Corporation



Headquartered in Plainview New York, Vaso Corporation is a leading human capital, information technology and MedTech business with a focus on healthcare professional sales services, network and IT services across sectors, and proprietary medical products. Vaso Corporation is a diversified organization with three core businesses operating as wholly-owned subsidiaries: VasoHealthcare, the professional sales service arm for GEHealthCare's diagnostic imaging and ultrasound products; VasoTechnology, an information technology and managed connectivity leader serving customers in healthcare provision and other sectors; and VasoMedical, the designer and manufacturer of proprietary medical devices including Biox series devices and the developer and operator of the ARCS cloud-based SaaS platform.

