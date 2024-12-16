Kalsec® Inc. Expands Partnership with Connell Caldic as Exclusive Distribution Partner for China

New agreement leverages existing partnership to advance customer opportunities in China

SHANGHAI and KALAMAZOO, Mich., Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kalsec® Inc., a global natural ingredient solution provider for the food and beverage industry, announces an expanded partnership with Connell Caldic, a leading innovator and distributor of high-quality ingredients. This new agreement will leverage Caldic’s China-based operations and sales and marketing teams to broaden Kalsec’s presence and strengthen brand awareness in the Asia-Pacific market.

“We are excited to grow our relationship with Connell Caldic and expand our reach in the region,” said Julie Heine, President and Chief Commercial Officer at Kalsec. “With a decades-long partnership covering several key markets across APAC, this new milestone enables Kalsec to leverage Connell Caldic’s extensive network, supply chain and logistics capabilities, and local market know-how in China’s dynamic food industry, with a focus on the savory category.”

Kalsec established its presence in China in 2009 and both companies are built on a foundation of sustainability and innovation; these shared values position Kalsec and Connell Caldic to provide best-in-class products and services that meet environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals.

“We are excited to expand our current strategic partnership with Kalsec through this exclusive distribution agreement for China,” said Knud Mohr, CEO, Connell Caldic. “We look forward to welcoming new colleagues with deep expertise within Kalsec’s specialty product range, gaining additional technical capabilities with the new, fully equipped application lab in Shanghai, which complements our existing facility in Guangzhou, and servicing a much broader range of customers with customized food solutions. We are fully focused on capitalizing on the high growth potential of China’s Food & Nutrition segment.”

Kalsec® Inc provides innovative taste and sensory, natural food protection, natural colors, and advanced hops solutions to the food and beverage industries. We capture the best nature has to offer and utilize over 60 years of experience and industry leading innovation to make food and beverage products look better, taste better, and last longer…naturally®. Family owned and headquartered in Kalamazoo, Michigan since 1958, Kalsec has regional offices, laboratories and sales teams in North America, Europe, and Asia. As a certified B Corp, Kalsec makes ethical and sustainable decisions that serve our customers, employees, communities, and the environment. We are proud to be using our business as a force for good. To discover what’s naturally possible™, visit www.kalsec.com.

Connell Caldic is part of Caldic, a global provider of added-value distribution solutions for the life and material sciences, active across 43 countries in Europe, Latin America, North America, and Asia-Pacific. Because we care, we touch the lives of hundreds of thousands of people every day. We inspire innovative and sustainable distribution solutions for the food, pharma, personal care, and industrial product formulation markets of the world. Our specialty ingredients and chemicals solutions, carefully sourced and customized to specifications whenever required, are backed by outstanding research & development, customer service, and technical & regulatory support, ensuring that they meet precisely determined needs at every stage of the value chain. Around 4,000 of our employees go the extra mile day in, day out, to deliver value-added solutions for our customers and principals. In our activities, we embrace the principles of sustainability, designing products, services, and processes with these in mind. From formulation to delivery, from ingredients to packing, from supplier to customer, we care about every detail of what we do. Because every detail is in our care. To learn more about Connell Caldic and our complete solutions offerings, visit www.caldic.com.

