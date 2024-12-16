CAPREIT Announces $104 Million Non-Core Disposition in Montréal

This news release constitutes a “designated news release” for the purposes of CAPREIT’s prospectus supplement dated February 22, 2024, to its short form base shelf prospectus dated May 9, 2023.

TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (“CAPREIT”) (TSX:CAR.UN) announced today that the City of Montréal has announced its intention to exercise its pre-emptive right with respect to the sale of an off-strategy portfolio containing 717 residential suites located in Montréal, Québec. The portfolio is expected to be sold for a price, net of certain estimated adjustments, of $103.8 million, with $27.2 million in total mortgage debt to be repaid (all amounts excluding transaction costs and other customary adjustments). Subject to the receipt of all regulatory approvals and satisfaction of closing conditions, the disposition is expected to close in the first quarter of 2025. There can be no assurance that all requirements for closing will be obtained, satisfied or waived.

“We’re proud to be passing along these properties to the City of Montréal’s affordable housing initiative, and we’re looking forward to collaborating on this important sale,” commented Mark Kenney, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Contributing to the alleviation of Canada’s housing crisis is a key priority for us, and transferring more of our non-core buildings to organizations and programs established to promote high-quality, safe and affordable residential housing for Canadians is one of the ways in which we can help with the solution. We are committed to ensuring a smooth and successful transition of this portfolio to an administration focused on preserving the affordability of these homes in perpetuity, alongside the enjoyment, safety and satisfaction of its residents.”

ABOUT CAPREIT

CAPREIT is Canada’s largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at September 30, 2024, CAPREIT owns approximately 63,400 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites, including approximately 15,400 suites and sites classified as assets held for sale, that are well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with a total fair value of approximately $16.9 billion, including approximately $1.9 billion of assets held for sale. For more information about CAPREIT, its business and its investment highlights, please visit our website at www.capreit.ca and our public disclosure which can be found under our profile at www.sedarplus.ca.



