Owl River Métis Community and Culture Pathway Development Corp. Sign Solar Power Plans and Land Development Agreement

EDMONTON, Alberta, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Owl River Métis Community and Culture Pathway Development Corp. announced an innovative partnership with an official signing of a Solar Power Plans and Land Development Agreement. This strategic renewable energy partnership agreement is a bold step forward to ensure job creation, sustainability, economic empowerment and the preservation of Métis culture.

To support the deployment of innovative solar solutions that align with the region’s needs, the partnership will allow Culture Pathway Development Corp. to provide expertise in planning future renewable power developments. At the forefront of these developments are three solar power plants, with capacities of 5 MW, 20 MW and 40 MW, all of which will generate clean, renewable energy while promoting environmental stewardship and energy independence. These projects have been carefully planned to align with all provincial regulations and are located outside the newly designated “buffer zones.”

“We are honoured to work with the Owl River Métis Community to bring this visionary project to life,” says Charlie Chen, CEO of Culture Pathway Development Corp. “Together, we’re demonstrating that renewable energy is about more than just reducing emissions – it’s also about creating vibrant, self-reliant communities. Our approach ensures every development integrates cutting-edge technology with community needs, proving that sustainability and progress go hand in hand.”

Future renewable energy projects will feature self-sustaining solar operations, energy storage and green hydrogen production to establish long-term energy solutions for the community. This includes:

Hydroponic agriculture: solar powered vegetable factories with geothermal heating

Data Centres: Renewable energy powered facilities to support AI and blockchain technology

Green Hydrogen Production: providing clean energy solutions for storage and transportation



The Owl River Métis Community prioritizes the education and support of developing sustainable energy solutions for the future through the three pillars of employment, education and business opportunities. The realization and commitment to upholding these pillars plays an integral role in supporting the community’s growth, and this collaboration underscores the shared vision of sustainability and cultural preservation.

“This partnership is more than a project, it’s a blueprint for a brighter, more sustainable future,” says Jack Quintal, President of the Owl River Métis Community. “By merging traditional values with modern innovation, we’re creating community-centred opportunities for today and a legacy for tomorrow.”

To address specific community needs, Culture Pathway Development Corp. will focus developments on innovative solar solutions that will utilize cutting-edge initiatives while remaining focused on community growth and development. Some community-centered growth expected as a result of the project include tourism and entertainment, education and training, affordable housing and electric vehicle infrastructure.

ABOUT THE OWL RIVER METIS COMMUNITY

The Owl River Métis Community is situated on the north shores of Lac La Biche, where the Owl River meets the lake. The community has called this area home since the 1800s and many Métis families continue to live there today. Established in 2000, the governance structure works alongside the community to foster a greener and healthier future.

The Owl River Métis Community is dedicated to developing green energy solutions that not only meet today’s needs but also ensure long-term sustainability. We believe in the power of education and the importance of nurturing our youth, offering them the tools and opportunities they need to succeed in an ever-changing world. Equally, we honour our elders, whose wisdom and traditional knowledge are passed down to younger generations, keeping our culture alive.

Employment, education and business opportunities are key pillars of our community’s growth, supporting our overall goal of fostering a greener, healthier and more prosperous future for everyone.

ABOUT CULTURE PATHWAY DEVELOPMENT CORP.

Culture Pathway is a solar project developer specializing in community solar, utility solar and solar & energy storage.

Our mission is to empower communities through innovative solar and sustainable land development solutions. We aim to harness the power of renewable energy to create self-sustaining ecosystems that integrate cutting-edge technologies like data centers, agrivoltaics, and hydrogen production. By combining rigorous due diligence methodologies with a commitment to community-driven growth, we strive to foster education, entertainment, tourism, and net-zero advancements.

Our vision is to be a global leader in transforming how communities live and thrive through sustainable energy and land development. We envision a world where renewable energy drives progress, enabling harmonious coexistence between technology, nature, and humanity. By championing innovation and collaboration, we aspire to build a legacy of self-reliant, net-zero communities that inspire generations to come.

