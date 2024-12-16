CPP Announces Acquisition of Normandie Villas in Los Angeles

The project will preserve 25 affordable housing units for families in popular Adams Normandie neighborhood

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPP (Community Preservation Partners), a mission-driven affordable housing preservation developer, has announced the acquisition and planned renovation of Normandie Villas, an affordable housing complex in Los Angeles. The property is situated in the highly desirable Adams Normandie neighborhood of Los Angeles. This is the sixth community in the greater Los Angeles region for CPP.





Normandie Villas is located approximately one mile from the campus of the University of Southern California and five miles from downtown Los Angeles. The transit-oriented location allows residents easy access to a bus stop, grocery store, public park and elementary school. Originally built in 1983, the property has not received any major renovations. The property is comprised of a single one-story garden style building and three, two-story townhome style buildings. Designed to accommodate families, Normandie Villas offers 15 two bedroom and 10 three-bedroom units, two of which will become fully handicap accessible as a result of the renovation. CPP’s total development investment is approximately $20.6M, which includes the purchase price of $11.5M and estimated renovation costs of $165,916 per unit.

“The south-central region of Los Angeles has a strong need for quality affordable housing and as evidenced by its long wait list, Normandie Villas reflects this need,” said Evan Cramer, Development Manager at CPP. “We are pleased that we are able to preserve 25 units of critical affordable housing for this community for years to come.”

Normandie Villas will receive significant renovations, including new shingle roofing, and energy-efficient HVAC systems and gas water heaters. Additionally, by implementing energy efficient improvements throughout the project, including upgraded roof insulation, installation of Energy Star windows and appliances, and use of high-efficiency LED lighting, CPP expects to double the property’s 10% energy efficiency improvement required by the California Tax Credit Allocation Committee (CTCAC).

“We are proud to be part of the solution to the affordable housing crisis in south-central Los Angeles and look forward to seeing the positive impact these improvements will have for years to come,” said John Fraser, Vice President at CPP.

Additional in-unit upgrades include new kitchen and bathroom cabinets, sinks, faucets and solid surface countertops, new entry and patio doors, new flooring, new toilets, shower surrounds and shower heads, and upgraded patio fencing. During the renovations, two of the property’s units will be made ADA compliant.

CPP will also make significant improvements to the property’s community spaces, including new site signage, landscaping improvements, new mailboxes, leasing office and laundry room upgrades, the installation of a new playground, ADA path of travel upgrades, new fencing at pedestrian gates, and exterior painting, among others.

CPP is partnering with LifeSTEPS to provide on-site adult education, health and wellness, and skill-building classes and services to residents.

Renovations are expected to be complete by June 2025. The property’s affordability was set to expire in 2027, but with CPP’s involvement, the Section-8 Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) contract will be renewed until 2044. Units will be set to 30%, 40%, 50%, or 60% of Area Median Income (AMI).

Additional partners on the project include the California Tax Credit Allocation Committee (CTCAC), who issued and allocated 9% LIHTC. WNC & Associates serves as the equity partner. Banc of California is providing construction financing, while Key Bank serves as the permanent lender, using a Freddie Mac product.

About Community Preservation Partners

In 2004, Community Preservation Partners was established by their parent company, WNC & Associates, a national investor in affordable housing and community renewal initiatives. Since then, CPP has successfully acquired, developed, and rehabilitated more than 15,000 affordable multifamily and senior housing units nationwide. From the very beginning, they’ve done things differently. As more than a consultant or an investor, CPP is a true partner in every sense. By joining leading nonprofits and strategic partners, they can provide essential social services to residents, support neighborhood initiatives and transform multifamily affordable housing communities. Creativity, Performance, and Purpose are their core values and embody everything they do. Together they define A Different Way to Home for their excellent employees, partners, and communities. To learn more, visit: https://www.cpp-housing.com/.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c6f125d0-764e-438d-b3a1-545eb09f6de9

MEDIA CONTACT IDEA HALL Rachel Fuller Rachel@ideahall.com

Normandie Villas Normandie Villas

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.