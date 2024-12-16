With Holiday Season in Full Swing, Attorney General Bonta Issues Charity Consumer Alert, Volunteers with GLIDE

SAN FRANCISCO – Today in San Francisco, California Attorney General Rob Bonta joined GLIDE to share tips and resources on how to donate safely and avoid scams while giving this holiday season. The Attorney General has primary regulatory oversight of charities and the professional fundraisers who solicit on their behalf, and may investigate and bring legal action against charities that misuse charitable assets or engage in fraudulent fundraising practices. In providing today’s tips, Attorney General Bonta encourages donors to take the necessary steps to ensure that their donations get into the correct hands.

“As a proud Bay Area resident, I’m grateful for the opportunity to join GLIDE in giving back this holiday season,” said Attorney General Bonta. “For more than 50 years, GLIDE has been deeply rooted in the Tenderloin community, providing free meals, childcare, housing assistance, and other support – with the goal of creating, sustainable long-term pathways for residents to get back on their feet. I want to express my heartfelt appreciation to the GLIDE staff and volunteers who make this vital work possible and for their partnership today in providing valuable charity tips during the annual time of giving. I encourage Californians to do their research to ensure their donations go where they intended. If you believe that a charity or fundraiser is engaged in misconduct, please report it to my office at oag.ca.gov/charities/complaints.”

"GLIDE cares for our community by providing meals, rental assistance, health resources, childcare, supportive programs and more,” said Dr. Gina Fromer, President & CEO of GLIDE. “We couldn’t carry out our love agenda for the people of San Francisco without the amazing generosity of our donors. We appreciate the Attorney General and his staff for ensuring that everyone’s holiday donations end up where they belong.”

Tips on How to Donate Safely and Avoid Charity Fraud

Check the Registration Status: Charities and professional fundraisers soliciting donations in California are required to register with the Attorney General’s Registry of Charities and Fundraisers (Registry). They are also required to file annual financial reports. Before you donate, make sure to confirm that the charity is registered and up to date with its financial reporting. Our registry search tool allows you to search the Registry’s database and verify whether a charitable organization or fundraiser has complied with the Attorney General’s registration and reporting requirements.

Give to Organizations You Trust: Always do your research before making a donation. Review the charity's annual financial reports to find out how much of your donation will actually be spent on the charitable cause, as well as how much, or if any, will go to overhead and employee compensation. Research charities in your community and support those that make a positive impact.

Don't Be Pressured by Telemarketers: If you receive a call from a telemarketer, do not fall for pressure tactics or threats. Remember, you have the right to decline a donation request and can hang up. If you are interested in donating to a particular organization, you can visit their website or contact them directly to get more information.

Be Cautious of "Look-Alike" and Fake Websites and Emails: Be on the lookout for websites and emails that use slightly different web addresses (URLs) or email addresses in order to pass off as a legitimate charity. Scammers sometimes purchase these types of URLs or create fake email accounts in order to trick potential donors into donating to a look-alike website or steal your information. Be careful of fake websites by closely looking at the web address, and be cautious of web addresses that end in a series of numbers.

Watch Out for Similar-Sounding Names and Other Deceptive Tactics: Some organizations use names that closely resemble those of well-established charitable organizations in order to mislead donors. Additionally, if you receive an email from an organization to which you have never donated, take extra precautions before clicking on any links. Be skeptical if someone thanks you for a pledge or donation that you never made, as scammers use this trick to deceive you into paying them. If you are unsure whether or not you made a donation, make sure to check your records.

Be Alert to Fundraising via Peer-to-Peer Social Network: Do not assume charitable fundraising that you see on social media are legitimate, even if the charitable campaign is shared by someone that you trust. If you plan to donate through a social network solicitation, do your research and find out whether your donation is going directly to a charity or to the person who created the campaign, whether the person who created the campaign will keep a portion of your donation, or if you will be charged a fee for donating.

Protect Your Identity: Never give your Social Security number, credit card information, or other personal identifiable information in response to a charitable solicitation. Some organizations may sell or rent their donor lists to other organizations, including organizations that are not charities. Before making a donation, review the charity's privacy policy to find out if your information will be shared with outside companies.

Be Careful When Making Electronic Donations: Electronic donations — such as donations made via text, QR Codes, and portable credit card readers — have become common practice due to their ability to provide a quick and easy way to donate on the spot. While convenient, remember that anyone can create a QR code, send a text, or buy a portable card reader. Always confirm that the solicitation was submitted by a charity, or that the person facilitating the transaction is authorized to receive donations on behalf of a charity. Always check your receipt and your credit card/online payment method statement to ensure that the transaction charged to your account is accurate.

For more information on how to protect yourself against charity fraud, visit our donation tips webpage at oag.ca.gov/donations.