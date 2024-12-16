In the footsteps of agroecological pioneers

Like Alnarp, Nazaré’s farm prioritizes enhancing agrobiodiversity, synergies and circularity. However, the Brazilian context underscores a strong social component, supported by well-established networks. Nazaré, like many other rural women members of MST, gained access to land, training and community support through the MST, enabling her to take an active role in agroecological transformation.

Nazaré co-founded COOPLANTAS, where she serves on the fiscal council, works in seedling production and manages her own farm. Producing natural remedies, cosmetics, teas and honeys, the cooperative is a key supplier to Brazil’s Unified Health System (SUS), contributing to improved healthcare across the country. Through other cooperatives on the settlement, they also participate in two additional public procurement programs, providing school meals and supporting vulnerable communities.

Participatory processes, co-creation and knowledge exchange are key drivers of COOPLANTAS’s success. For example, farmers actively engage in trials to improve medicinal plant production and processing during collective workdays. These efforts are complemented by exchanges such as events, courses, workshops and seed swaps organized between the cooperatives of the settlement. This horizontal transfer of knowledge connects farmers, Indigenous and Afro-Brazilian communities, and universities, fostering mutual learning and innovation.

Reflecting on her journey, Nazaré shares: “My dream with agroecology is to improve health and wellbeing, inspire youth and nurture a generation that cares for the environment,” emphasizing the need to pass on this knowledge to future generations.