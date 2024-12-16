Submit Release
Nebraska Supreme Court Holds Arguments at Nebraska’s Law Schools in March and April 2025

March 6, 2025, at the University of Nebraska College of Law & April 2, 2025, at Creighton University School of Law

For over 45 years the justices of the Nebraska Supreme Court have traveled to each of Nebraska’s law schools for the purpose of making the Court’s business accessible to students on their campuses. Annual visits are made each spring to the University of Nebraska College of Law in Lincoln and Creighton University School of Law in Omaha.

Cases argued at the schools are selected to demonstrate the variety of legal arguments that face the court system on a regular basis. Students are furnished with case descriptions, case briefs, and a variety of informational resources regarding Nebraska’s appellate and trial courts.

Following each argument session, justices spend time talking to students about the appellate process and career opportunities as lawyers.

During spring of 2025, the Court will travel to UNL on March 6 and to Creighton University on April 2. 

The Nebraska Supreme Court first held court sessions at Creighton Law School in 1979, establishing an ongoing tradition with both Nebraska Law Schools. In 1980 the Court sat at the University of Nebraska College of Law at the invitation of the Student Bar Association in celebration of Law Day.

