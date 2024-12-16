Mark Berven Appointed National 4-H Council Board Chair, Emmy Beck-Aden Joins as Young Alumni Advisory Council Representative

WASHINGTON, DC, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Key Trustee leadership changes are on the horizon at National 4-H Council. After several years of service, Krysta Harden will step down as Board Chair, passing the gavel to incoming Chair Mark Berven. Emmy Beck-Aden, an alumna of Ohio 4-H, will join the board as a new Trustee representing the Young Alumni Advisory Council (YAAC).

Mark Berven, Incoming Board Chair

Berven, President and Chief Operating Officer of Nationwide Property & Casualty, has over 30 years of experience in the insurance industry and a strong commitment to community service. He leads Nationwide’s extensive portfolio, which includes personal lines, commercial lines, excess and surplus, agribusiness and specialty insurance divisions. He has held executive roles in corporate strategy, risk management, and operations.

“As someone who has been involved in community-focused organizations throughout my career, I am excited to help lead 4-H as it continues to inspire and empower young people,” said Berven.

Krysta Harden, Outgoing Trustee Chair

Harden led 4-H through significant achievements, to include securing the largest single gift in the organization’s history. Under her leadership, 4-H experienced remarkable growth and established national youth events to support career pathways, healthy living, leadership and service.

Emmy Beck-Aden, Incoming Young Alumni Advisory Council Representative

Emmy Beck-Aden, a former 4-H member, is currently a Production Coordinator for CNBC’s Mad Money with Jim Cramer at NBCUniversal. She has a strong background in media production and entrepreneurship. Beck-Aden is passionate about using her 4-H experiences to make a positive impact in her career and community.

“4-H has had such a profound impact on my personal and professional growth, and I want to help guide the next generation of young leaders,” said Beck-Aden. “My 4-H experiences, particularly in leadership, media, and community service, continue to influence my career. I am eager to collaborate with my fellow alumni and bring a youth voice to support 4-H’s mission.”

A Message from Jill Bramble, President & CEO of National 4-H Council

“Mark’s extensive experience and leadership in corporate and community service will be an incredible asset to 4-H as we continue to expand our impact through Beyond Ready,” said Jill Bramble, President & CEO of 4-H Council. “Emmy’s communications and media experience will help us engage and inspire young people across the country. I would also like to thank Krysta for her strategic vision and leadership. She has shaped the organization in so many meaningful ways, and we are grateful for everything she has done.”

ABOUT 4-H

4-H, the nation’s largest youth development organization, grows confident young people who are empowered for life today and prepared for careers tomorrow. 4-H programs empower nearly six million young people across the U.S. through experiences that develop critical life skills. Through Beyond Ready, 4-H will increase that number to ten million youth annually. 4-H is the youth development program of our nation’s Cooperative Extension System and USDA and serves every county and parish in the U.S. through a network of 110 public universities and more than 3,000 local Extension offices. Globally, 4-H collaborates with independent programs to empower one million youth in 50 countries. The research-backed 4-H experience grows young people who are four times more likely to contribute to their communities; two times more likely to make healthier choices; two times more likely to be civically active; and two times more likely to participate in STEM programs.

Learn more about 4‑H at 4-H.org and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Attachments

Yolanda Stephen National 4-H Council 3019612863 ystephen@fourhcouncil.edu

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.