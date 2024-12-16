HR Media named official provider of video audience measurement in Mexico by ACAM

HR Media wins the bidding process for video audience measurement for the Alianza para la Calidad de la Medición Multimedia en México, A.C. (ACAM)

On January 1, 2025, HR Media will become the official provider of video audience measurement in Mexico, consolidating its leading industry position.

MEXICO CITY, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HR Media, a leader in TV and video audience measurement in Mexico, is proud to announce that it has been selected by the Alianza para la Calidad de la Medición Multimedia en México, A.C. (ACAM) to provide video audience measurement services for 2025 and 2026. This award reinforces HR Media's commitment to state-of-the-art technology, rigorous methodologies, and close collaboration with key players in the country's media ecosystem.

“At HR Media, we are honored by the trust that ACAM and its associates have placed in us and committed to lead video audience measurement in Mexico,” stated Rodrigo Gómez, CEO of HR Media. “As part of our commitment, we have immediately begun an intensive preparation phase, which includes team strengthening, specialized training, technological adaptation, and continued support for the industry. This effort, prior to the formal start of our operations on January 1, 2025, will ensure a smooth transition and lay a solid foundation for the success of this pivotal project,” he added.

In line with ACAM's objectives of managing a reliable, multiplatform, transparent, and innovative audience measurement, HR Media's proposal met the criteria defined by the Association to address opportunities in the Mexican market and enhance precision, efficiency, and trust in the industry. The most notable criteria include:

Expansion of the sample group to reduce measurement variability, in accordance with international guidelines. Identification of undiscovered audiences through the incorporation of new technologies (Total TV consumption, out-of-home consumption and Time Shifted Viewing) and an increase in the number of referenced channels. Creation of a team dedicated to ACAM and its partners. Commitment to an international audit process to validate the accuracy of the data generated while establishing a continuous improvement plan.

Since its founding in 2014, HR Media has driven competition and emphasized the significant opportunity to transform a measurement system that has not kept pace with the evolution and new dynamics of video consumption. HR Media is grateful for the opportunity to participate in a transparent, clear, and objective process. “We congratulate ACAM for leading this effort with clear selection criteria relevant to the current needs of video measurement in Mexico. This achievement marks a turning point for our industry and reaffirms the commitment of both ACAM and HR Media to promote transparency, accuracy, innovation, and collaboration in video audience measurement,” reaffirmed Rodrigo Gómez.

HR Media currently offers HR Media+, the first Single-Source Cross-Media tool in Latin America, which redefines the way television is measured while incorporating video consumption, app, and social media audiences on smartphones, radio, and more. This represents a significant advancement in the integration and accuracy of measurement and reflects a commitment to continuous improvement, innovation, methodological rigor, and collaboration with Mexico's media ecosystem, seeking to raise audience measurement standards across the country.

HR Media Mexico

Founded in 2014, HR Media is a Mexican company dedicated to transforming audience measurement in Mexico through cutting-edge technology, rigorous methodologies, and a steadfast commitment to transparency and accuracy. Its sample group, covering 80% of the urban population, represents more than 76 million individuals and 22 million households, operating with statistical efficiency levels above 95%. HR Media positions itself as a leader in comprehensive and cross-media measurement solutions, working closely with the industry to elevate audience measurement standards in the country.

ACAM

At a pivotal moment for advancing audience measurement for audiovisual content and advertising across various platforms in Mexico, the Alliance for Multimedia Measurement Quality in Mexico (ACAM) has been established. This nonprofit organization is structured as a Joint Industry Committee, with the goal of creating a transparent, high-quality multiplatform video audience measurement system in Mexico.

Press Contact Sheila Sánchez Senior Analyst | Miranda Partners sheila.sanchez@miranda-partners.com Tel: 55 3434 3226 Alejandro Ángeles Junior Analyst | Miranda Partners alejandro.angeles@miranda-partners.com Tel: 55 8030 9001

