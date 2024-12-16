Social Decarb UK Launches STO to Revolutionize UK Carbon Reductions

SDUK, a UK initiative focused on carbon reduction combined with alleviation of fuel poverty, by coupling blockchain technology with the tokenised mechanisms of finance, programme delivers sustainable intervention to homes of disadvantaged tenant’s.

London, UK, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Social Decarb UK (SDUK) announces a £750,000 Security Token Offering to reduce carbon emissions, alleviate fuel poverty crisis across UK rented homes sector, will reduce emissions by 4.5M/t.





SDUK blockchain-powered initiative merges sustainability with social impact. The project promises an appealing 3-year return for its community.

SDUK equity investment will increase at a projected value of up to 20% per year, for 3 years, achieved by delivering energy efficient technology to 1.5M private rented homes in UK.

SDUK tokens, generates premium high integrity UK issued carbon credits Minimum Equity investment from £250 to £10,000 per client



Tackling Fuel Poverty Through Innovation

SDUK targets private rental housing sector, where millions of UK homes are now classified as in fuel poverty.

SDUK programme is to deliver EndoTherm energy saving technology to the private rental housing sector gas boilers, which result in reducing energy cost by 15% which is delivered at NO COST to the tenant, landlord and government subsidies.

Installing EndoTherm generates 3 high integrity UK carbon credits which are sold at a premium on the Voluntary Carbon Market due these credits been based on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering & Maths) methodologies, whilst also been embedded into the auditable and verifiable UK housing stock. In addition to the high Socio-Economic Impact of CO2 reduction, fuel poverty alleviation and green jobs creation.

The15% energy reduction achieved, reduces the carbon emissions by an average of 3 tonnes per property over a 10-year period. Our targeted delivery of 1.5m will reduce carbon emissions by 4.5M/t.

UK legislation requires every Registered Social & Private Landlord to annually service the properties gas boiler. This legislation is a key driver assisting SDUK meeting the installation targets as this is a mandatory requirement for private landlords.

The SDUK model fully funds energy-efficient installations and captures resulting carbon savings as UK high-integrity carbon credits (HICC). These credits serve as sustainable financial cornerstones, specifically, they will enable the project to scale up to 5 million homes within the next five years.

SDUK Transparent Ecosystem

The SDUK tokenization ecosystem creates liquidity for you the investor and provide better financing terms.

‍SDUK tokens will use the Stobox STV2 smart contract standard. STV2 stores ownership records in a decentralized, immutable ledger, allows enforcing regulatory rules such as the bad actor exclusion, and unlocks interaction with the ecosystem of decentralized finance – a financial internet. SDUK Tokens are asset backed security tokens.

Investment Highlights

SD UK Issue: 750,000 Security Tokens

Value per Token: £1

Value £750,000

Min investment: £250 (15% pa)

Max Investment: £10,000 (20% pa)

Return: 15% to 20%

Term: 2 & 3 Years

Guaranteed Buy back: Month 24

Launch Jan 2025

Dual Impact: Social & Environmental

Rarely do carbon projects deliver both significant CO2 reductions and direct social benefits. SDUK measures include lower heating costs and improved public health outcomes. Amongst issues to solve are damp housing, respiratory diseases, and rising living costs.

SDUK business model is built for scalability and sustainability; by focusing on cost-effective, high-impact technologies, project ensures long-term environmental and economic benefits. Blockchain-backed transparency further reinforces investor confidence, whilst tokenised finance modelensures accessible opportunities for individual investors.

About SDUK

SDUK, a UK initiative focused on carbon reduction combined with alleviation of fuel poverty, by coupling blockchain technology with the tokenised mechanisms of finance, programme delivers sustainable intervention to homes of disadvantaged tenant’s. In turn, this strategy creates unparalleled value for investors and tenants.

SDUK tokenised system means investing in a project that unites financial return with social and environmental impact. This is a rare combination for investment.

The investor who supports SDUK will become part of the sustainable solution for present and future generations alike.

It's possible to learn more about SDUK by visiting the project's official website and the social media pages below.

