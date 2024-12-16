Nova Leap Health Corp. announces Closing of Strategic Acquisition in Florida

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOVA LEAP HEALTH CORP. (TSXV: NLH) ("Nova Leap" or “the Company”), a growing home health care organization, is pleased to announce that it has completed the strategic acquisition of a home care business with operations in Florida. The execution of the definitive agreement and related information pertaining to this acquisition was previously announced on October 15, 2024 and October 29, 2024.

“We’re pleased to enter the Florida market,” said Chris Dobbin, President & CEO of Nova Leap. “We like the long-term prospects for the market and we’re looking forward to working with the existing management team as we plan further expansion.”

The acquisition was a Non-Arm’s Length transaction pursuant to TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) policies and was approved by written consent of disinterested shareholders of the Company under TSXV policies.

About Nova Leap

Nova Leap is an acquisitive home health care services company operating in one of the fastest-growing industries in the U.S. & Canada. The Company performs a vital role within the continuum of care with an individual and family centered focus, particularly those requiring dementia care. Nova Leap achieved the #42 and #2 ranking on the 2021 and 2020 Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies and the #10 Ranking in the 2019 TSX Venture 50™ in the Clean Technology & Life Sciences sector. The Company is geographically diversified with operations in 8 different U.S. states within the New England, Southeastern, South-Central and Midwest regions as well as Nova Scotia, Canada.

