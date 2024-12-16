CBIH Files Petition to Include Alexis Bortell as Witness in DEA Rescheduling Hearing

HOUSTON, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannabis Bioscience International Holdings (CBIH) continues its unwavering advocacy for cannabis as a legitimate medicine by formally petitioning to have Ms. Alexis Bortell, long-time cannabis advocate and patient, to serve as a witness in the upcoming DEA hearing on marijuana rescheduling.

Alexis Bortell has been a leading voice in the fight for medical cannabis access since being diagnosed with intractable epilepsy at the age of seven. After enduring years of ineffective treatments with conventional anti-epileptic drugs, her remaining options were: Felbatol (Felbamate), a drug with serious and potentially life-threatening side effects, including dependency and abuse, or a lobectomy, an invasive brain surgery with the risk of devastating outcomes such as memory loss, impaired motor function, and emotional disorders. Ultimately, she found lasting relief through a combination of CBD and THC, a treatment that has kept her seizure-free for nearly a decade. Her story underscores the tragic impact of cannabis’ Schedule I classification, which perpetuates stigma that has severely limited her career opportunities in medical school due to drug tests, dictates where she must live, and creates completely unnecessary barriers to accessing her life-saving medication.

“Alexis’ story is the reason why this reclassification should happen. From childhood to adolescence, Alexis has faced unimaginable suffering,” said Rosangel Andrades, CBIH R&D Director. “Shouldn’t our society prioritize protecting its children and youth rather than forcing them to fight for their right to survive? The stigma of a Schedule I classification not only denies access to essential medication but also criminalizes those who seek to live healthier, fuller lives.”

“We hope the judge will recognize Alexis as CBIH’s witness for the DEA Hearings, as her personal journey is a compelling testament to the undeniable medical benefits of cannabis. Her experience clearly demonstrates that cannabis can no longer be classified as a Schedule I drug, which inaccurately claims it has no proven medical use,” said Mr. John Jones, CBIH Treasurer and Director.

This moment marks a monumental chapter in history, and we must rise to meet it. At the upcoming hearing on February 4th, CBIH aims to spotlight the real-world consequences of cannabis prohibition on patients and their families. Alexis Bortell’s testimony could serve as a profound reminder of the human cost of outdated policies and the critical need for meaningful reform.

