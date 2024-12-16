Xeriant Engages Leading Investor Relations and Performance Marketing Firms to Enhance Shareholder Communication and Public Awareness

Coordinated digital media campaign designed to promote launch of NEXBOARD™

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xeriant, Inc. (OTCQB: XERI) (“Xeriant” or “the Company”), dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of disruptive technologies in advanced materials and aerospace, is pleased to announce the strategic engagement of two specialized firms to strengthen its investor relations and public outreach. Xeriant has retained 247MarketNews for comprehensive investor relations services and AdVenture Media Group for targeted performance marketing initiatives.

These collaborations come at a pivotal moment as Xeriant prepares for the highly anticipated launch of its proprietary eco-friendly product, NEXBOARD™, an innovative construction panel made primarily from recycled plastic and fiber that is resistant to fire, water, insects and mold. Over the past several months, NEXBOARD™ has undergone an extensive R&D program with a highly respected thermoplastic compounding facility, which encompasses a series of rigorous tests in preparation for full-scale production and certification. The Company is now actively committed to ensuring shareholders and the investment community are well-informed about its progress and strategic developments.



NEXBOARD™ is at the forefront of the rapidly growing green construction materials market, projected to reach $1.2 trillion by 2032 according to Fortune Business Insights. The robust development of next generation building products is driven by the need for eco-friendly alternatives that address unsustainable environmental trends, as well as the pursuit of greater durability and longevity compared with current conventional products. The construction industry uses about 60 percent of all natural resources, either directly or indirectly (The Constructor), while contributing about 33 percent of waste (International Solid Waste Association) and 40 percent of CO2 emissions (World Economic Forum).

Enhancing Shareholder Communication and Awareness

247MarketNews will act as the primary point of contact for shareholder inquiries, providing consistent updates on Xeriant’s milestones and financial performance. Their scope of work includes creating and disseminating investor materials, publishing editorials and media placements, and amplifying Xeriant’s brand presence through social media and influencer engagement. Importantly, they will develop a dedicated investor landing page to maintain up-to-date company news, ensuring transparency and accessibility for stakeholders.

“With 247MarketNews, we aim to deepen our engagement with the investment community by providing timely and accurate updates about our innovative technologies and strategic initiatives,” said Keith Duffy, CEO of Xeriant. “This partnership aligns with our commitment to transparency and shareholder value creation.”

Driving Public Engagement Through Performance Marketing

To bolster public awareness and attract a broader audience, Xeriant has enlisted AdVenture Media Group, a leading digital advertising firm. The agency will focus on developing tailored campaigns to elevate Xeriant’s digital footprint, leveraging data-driven strategies to resonate with eco-conscious investors and stakeholders. Their expertise includes buyer persona analysis, strategic positioning, and the creation of compelling messaging that underscores Xeriant’s value proposition.

“As we approach the launch of NEXBOARD™, it is essential to communicate our mission and product advantages effectively,” added Duffy. “AdVenture Media Group’s innovative approach will help us reach new audiences and solidify our position as a leader in sustainable technology.”

Why It Matters to Shareholders

This dual-firm engagement demonstrates Xeriant’s proactive approach to addressing its visibility challenges within the investment community. With a goal of expanding its investor base and stabilizing stock performance, these partnerships are designed to:

Provide consistent, high-quality updates on company progress and financial performance.

Strengthen the connection between Xeriant and its shareholders through clear, impactful communication.

Amplify public awareness of NEXBOARD™ and other groundbreaking innovations.

Position Xeriant as a premier player in the green technology and sustainable construction sectors.

Xeriant invites investors and stakeholders to stay informed by visiting its forthcoming investor portal and following updates through official communication channels.

About Xeriant, Inc.

Xeriant, Inc. is dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of disruptive technologies in advanced materials and aerospace which can be successfully integrated and commercialized for deployment across multiple industrial sectors. We seek to partner with and acquire strategic interests in visionary companies that accelerate this mission. Xeriant’s advanced materials line is marketed under the DUREVER™ brand, and includes NEXBOARD™, an eco-friendly, patent-pending composite construction panel made from plastic and fiber waste, designed to replace products such as drywall, plywood, OSB, MDF, MgO board and other materials used in construction.

For more information, please go to: www.xeriant.com

About 247MarketNews

247MarketNews is a premier digital marketing and media agency specializing in cutting-edge solutions for businesses seeking to thrive in competitive markets. The company excels in delivering data-driven strategies, from pay-per-click (PPC) advertising to content marketing, designed to maximize visibility, engagement, and return on investment. Focused on innovation and results, 247MarketNews partners with clients to craft tailored campaigns that resonate with target audiences and achieve measurable growth. By combining industry expertise with a commitment to excellence, 247MarketNews empowers businesses to navigate the ever-changing digital landscape, transforming opportunities into success and helping brands establish a lasting impact in their industries.

For more information, please go to: www.247marketnews.com

About AdVenture Media Group

Headquartered in New York, AdVenture Media Group is an award-winning full-service marketing agency specializing in pay-per-click (PPC) advertising and social media campaigns tailored to the needs of its clients. Combining creativity with data-driven strategies, the agency delivers campaigns that enhance visibility, drive conversions, and maximize return on investment. AdVenture Media Group is passionate about connecting adventurous brands with their audiences through impactful and engaging digital advertising. Their expertise lies in crafting customer journeys that turn clicks into loyal relationships, helping clients achieve measurable growth and stand out in competitive markets. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, AdVenture Media Group transforms ambitious ideas into successful campaigns that inspire and deliver results. Clients include Fortune 500 firms and brands with billion-dollar market caps.



For more information, please go to: www.adventureppc.com

SAFE HARBOR FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

In connection with the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Xeriant, Inc. is hereby providing cautionary statements identifying important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements (as defined in such act). Any statements that are not historical facts and that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, indicated through the use of words or phrases such as “will likely result,” “are expected to,” “will continue,” “is anticipated,” “estimated,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes” and “projects”) may be forward-looking and may involve estimates and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, our expectations concerning our ability to attract investors.

We caution that the factors described herein could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements we make, and investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all such factors. Further, we cannot assess the impact of each such factor on our results of operations or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

This press release does not constitute an offer of any securities for sale.

Xeriant, Inc.

Investor Relations Dept.

(561) 491-9595

IR@xeriant.com

Xeriant.com

