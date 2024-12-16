Totaligent, Inc. Successfully Completes PCAOB Audits for 2022 and 2023; Resumes SEC Reporting as a Voluntary Filer

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Totaligent, Inc., a technology company revolutionizing AI-powered digital marketing, today announced the successful completion of PCAOB audits for the fiscal years ending December 31, 2022, and December 31, 2023. The Company has also finalized interim financials through September 30, 2024, and has resumed SEC reporting as a voluntary filer. These milestones reinforce Totaligent’s commitment to transparency and operational excellence as it prepares for the anticipated launch of its integrated digital marketing platform.

Totaligent specializes in providing AI-powered, person-based digital marketing solutions that enable companies and individuals to efficiently unlock, and leverage owned and acquired data to market their products, services, and brands. The Company’s forthcoming public platform aims to democratize access to first-, second-, and third-party data, providing users with powerful tools to maximize marketing efficiency and effectiveness. To scale the expected demand for its public services, Totaligent has built an Nvidia supercluster designed to deliver near-instantaneous data processing and modeling through advanced Artificial Intelligence. This infrastructure is a cornerstone of the Company’s strategy to set a new standard for digital marketing capabilities in the AI-driven economy.

“The successful completion of our PCAOB audits and the resumption of SEC reporting as a voluntary filer mark pivotal achievements for Totaligent,” said Ted DeFeudis, CEO of Totaligent, Inc. “These milestones reflect our commitment to operational integrity and transparency as we prepare to launch our revolutionary platform. We are confident that our technology will empower businesses and individuals to unlock the full potential of their data, transforming the way marketing is executed in the digital age.”

The resumption of SEC reporting underscores Totaligent’s dedication to maintaining open and consistent communication with its investors and stakeholders. The Company believes this proactive approach will foster greater confidence as it accelerates its efforts to scale its AI-driven marketing solutions.

About Totaligent

Totaligent, Inc. is a technology company that harnesses the power of big data to deliver precision digital marketing solutions for organizations of all sizes. By utilizing a variety of proprietary platforms, including email, SMS, social media, programmatic advertising, short-code, and push notifications, Totaligent is able to deliver highly targeted and personalized marketing campaigns that increase efficiency and boost brand awareness.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"), as well as Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. In particular, when used in the proceeding discussion, the words "plan," "confident that," "believe," "expect," or "intend to," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act and are subject to the safe harbor created by the Act. Such statements about the Company's future expectations, including future revenues and earnings, and all other forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that are subject to change at any time, and the Company's actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any of the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, market conditions, the availability of components for and delays in the start of production, general acceptance of the Company's products and technologies, competitive factors, the ability to successfully complete additional financing, and other risks.

Totaligent, Inc.

Investor Relations Dept.

ir@totaligent.com

https://www.totaligent.com/investors/

Ben Hansel

(720) 288-8495

