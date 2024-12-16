BiomX Inc. Receives Notice of Compliance with NYSE American Continued Listing Standards

NESS ZIONA, Israel, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BiomX Inc. (NYSE American: PHGE) (“BiomX” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage company advancing novel natural and engineered phage therapies that target specific pathogenic bacteria, today announced that it received written notification from the NYSE American LLC (“NYSE American”), dated December 10, 2024, stating that the Company has regained compliance with all NYSE American LLC continued listing standards. Specifically, the Company has resolved prior listing deficiencies raised on May 23, 2024, by NYSE American and set forth in Sections 1003(a)(i), (ii) and (iii) of the NYSE American Company Guide (the “Company Guide”). NYSE American confirmed that the Company has demonstrated compliance with the continued listing standard for a period of two consecutive quarters pursuant to Section 1009(f) of the Company Guide.

About BiomX

BiomX is a clinical-stage company leading the development of natural and engineered phage cocktails and personalized phage treatments designed to target and destroy harmful bacteria for the treatment of chronic diseases with substantial unmet needs. BiomX discovers and validates proprietary bacterial targets and applies its BOLT (“BacteriOphage Lead to Treatment”) platform to customize phage compositions against these targets. For more information, please visit www.biomx.com, the content of which does not form a part of this press release.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains express or implied “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “target,” “believe,” “expect,” “will,” “may,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “would,” “positioned,” “future,” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. For example, the Company is making forward-looking statements when it discusses its ability to continue to remain in compliance with NYSE American listing standards. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on BiomX management’s current beliefs, expectations and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of BiomX’s control. Therefore, investors should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements and should review the risks and uncertainties described under the caption “Risk Factors” in BiomX’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on April 4, 2024, and additional disclosures BiomX makes in its other filings with the SEC, which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and except as provided by law BiomX expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update forward-looking statements.

