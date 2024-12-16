California Resources Corporation Announces January Investor Conference Participation

LONG BEACH, Calif., Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC), an independent energy and carbon management company committed to energy transition, announced today that the Company’s executives will be participating in the following events in January 2025:

Goldman Sachs Energy, CleanTech & Utilities Conference 2025 on January 7 to 8 in Aventura, FL

StoneX Natural Resources Day 3.0 on January 9 in New York, NY

UBS Winter Infrastructure & Energy Conference on January 13 to 15 in Deer Valley, UT

Jefferies CCS Conference on January 14 held virtually

CRC’s presentation materials will be available the day of the event on the Earnings and Presentations page in the Investor Relations section on www.crc.com.

About California Resources Corporation

California Resources Corporation (CRC) is an independent energy and carbon management company committed to energy transition. CRC is committed to environmental stewardship while safely providing local, responsibly sourced energy. CRC is also focused on maximizing the value of its land, mineral ownership, and energy expertise for decarbonization by developing CCS and other emissions reducing projects. For more information about CRC, please visit www.crc.com.

Contact: Joanna Park (Investor Relations) Richard Venn (Media) 818-661-3731 818-661-6014 Joanna.Park@crc.com Richard.Venn@crc.com

