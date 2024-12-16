Teads Unveils 2025 Tech Themes Uniquely Poised to Evolve Media and Marketing Strategies Making Outcomes More Achievable Along the Customer Journey

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tech leaps, shifting audience behaviors, and cultural and political movements are colliding to reshape the media landscape in 2025. Teads , the global media platform, today unveils Tech Themes 2025, a comprehensive exploration of five key themes poised to redefine advertising strategies for the year ahead. Derived from the Teads Global Tech Themes Survey¹, insights from the Teads Media Barometer, trusted industry data, and perspectives from global media and marketing leaders from a variety of brands including L’Oreal, Toyota, Hilton, Heineken, Kinesso, and many more, this comprehensive guide provides a clear roadmap to navigate emerging challenges and seize new opportunities.

Natalie Bastian, Global Chief Marketing Officer of Teads, shares: “In 2024, advertising and publishing executives reacted to a fragmented media landscape. Between global politics, major sports events, and pop culture moments, they stepped up to the challenge to find new, innovative ways to reach the consumer. Whether it was evolving CTV plans or leveraging AI, the advertising industry faced these opportunities head-on. Heading into 2025, these themes guide our focus on delivering to the needs of our clients. From evolving CTV video to shoppable formats and contextual targeting, the opportunities are endless as we harness the full potential of the technology at our disposal.”

Five Key Insights from Tech Themes 2025

Transform Engagement Through Omnichannel Video Excellence

Omnichannel video strategies are revolutionizing how brands engage audiences, creating cohesive and impactful storytelling that seamlessly resonates across screens. Teads’ omnichannel attention approach ensures video campaigns outperform traditional viewability measures by engaging audiences in both lean-back (CTV) and lean-in (mobile) moments, enhancing relevance and boosting recall. With 42% of media professionals identifying CTV and omnichannel formats as the top theme for 2025, attention-driven strategies are poised to shape the future of advertising.1



Balance Personalization And Privacy To Drive Impact

As privacy regulations reshape the digital landscape, advertisers face the challenge of delivering personalized experiences while prioritizing consumer privacy. Contextual targeting offers an effective solution, aligning ads seamlessly with real-time content and environments without invasive tracking.



Research shows 1 in 3 consumers recall contextually relevant ads, and 17% are more likely to make a purchase.2 Teads leads with 80% cookieless inventory, enabling brands to achieve scale, performance, and compliance in today’s evolving digital landscape.3



Build Trust And Relevance In Premium Environments

High-quality environments not only ensure brand safety but also drive engagement, with 70% of consumers reporting that the quality of content adjacent to ads impacts their perception of the brand.4 Campaigns in these premium environments achieve a 25% lift in ROI, making them essential for advertisers aiming to balance reputation and reach.5



Deepen Audience Connections With Meaningful Moments

From global events like the Olympics to everyday cultural moments, aligning campaigns with meaningful occasions ensures brands remain relevant and memorable. Ads placed during cultural moments achieve 25% higher engagement.⁶ By tailoring campaigns to key cultural events, brands can unlock a 15-20% lift in ROI, with messaging tailored to increase purchase intent by +33%.⁷ Teads Contextual Reachcasts help brands “own the moment” by delivering contextually relevant impressions at scale.



Master Attention At Every Touchpoint With Creative Excellence

Creative excellence, powered by AI and innovative solutions, transforms audience engagement into measurable results across every stage of the funnel. From shoppable CTV formats to dynamic inRead units, these tools enable brands to deliver relevant messaging seamlessly throughout the consumer journey. Teads empowers advertisers with AI-powered products, including AudioStack for integrating high-quality AI-generated audio, Personalized AI Voiceover for tailoring ads across languages and contexts, and Actionable CTV with Alexa for voice-enabled consumer interactions.

The themes identified in Tech Themes 2025 highlight the importance of data-driven strategies, innovative formats, and premium environments in creating meaningful connections with audiences.

Explore how these themes can transform your advertising strategies. From CTV and web creative excellence to privacy-focused approaches, Teads’ latest ebook helps marketers uncover and plan for the technology trends expected to shake up the industry in 2025 and beyond.

Learn more about Teads Tech Themes for 2025 here .

Survey Methodology

Drawing from the insights garnered from the Teads Global Tech Themes Survey, the survey, conducted in November 2024, collected insights from 110 advertisers, brands, agencies, and publishers spanning 32 countries, including the United States, Canada, Mexico, Guatemala, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland, Slovakia, Romania, Poland, Croatia, Belgium, Austria, Norway, Sweden, Japan, India, Singapore, Taiwan, Korea, Thailand, Indonesia, and Australia.

About Teads

Teads operates a leading, cloud-based, omnichannel platform that enables programmatic digital advertising across a global ecosystem of quality digital media. As an end-to-end solution, Teads’ modular platform allows partners to leverage buy-side, sell-side, creative, data and AI optimization technologies.

For advertisers and their agencies, Teads offers a single access point to buy the inventory of many of the world’s best publishers and content providers. Through exclusive global media partnerships, Teads enables advertisers and agencies to reach billions of unique monthly users in brand safe, responsible advertising environments while improving the effectiveness and efficiency of digital ad transactions.

Teads partners with the leading marketers, agencies and publishers through a team of 1,200+ people in 50 offices across more than 30 countries.

Sources

Teads Global Tech Themes Survey, 2024 Evoca TV, “Connected TV Statistics, 2024 Teads, Cookieless and Contextual Advertising Trends, 2024 Statista Research Department, “Content Quality and Consumer Perception” Kantar Study, “Premium Environments ROI, 2024. Nielsen. “The Power of Cultural Moments in Advertising.” Nielsen Reports, McKinsey & Company. “Personalization and Consumer Trust: Insights for 2024.” Analytic Partners ROI Genome Intelligence Report: The Rules of Recession-Proofing 2023

