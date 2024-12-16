SUNation Energy to Ring the Nasdaq Closing Bell on December 16, 2024

RONKONKOMA, N.Y., Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SUNation Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: SUNE) (“SUNation” or the “Company”), a leading provider of sustainable solar energy and backup power to households, businesses, municipalities, and for servicing existing systems, today announced that it will ring the Closing Bell at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square, New York City on Monday, December 16, 2024.

Scott Maskin, Chief Executive Officer and the Company’s Founder, will be joined by SUNation’s board of directors, members of the management team, and advisors.

“We are honored to ring the Nasdaq Closing Bell to commemorate our corporate name change and to recognize the efforts of our talented team of professionals who have worked incredibly hard to position SUNation for long-term success,” said Mr. Maskin. “We believe that energy independence is essential for a sustainable future. Founded in 2003, SUNation is one of the industry’s original solar energy companies. Over the last 20-plus years we have installed more than 12,000 residential and commercial solar systems that have generated approximately 130 MW of clean solar power. These installations have delivered tangible and impactful annual energy cost savings for countless families and businesses within the New York metro area and across Hawaii.”

“Our recent name change brings us back to our roots and leverages the significant brand equity we have built by providing residential and commercial customers with an outstanding end-to-end experience, high-quality engineering and installation, and dependable after-market support. We look forward to our future with confidence.”

The live broadcast of the Nasdaq Closing Bell ceremony will begin at 3:45 p.m. Eastern Time and will available at: https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony

About SUNation Energy

SUNation Energy is focused on growing leading local and regional solar, storage, and energy services companies nationwide. Our vision is to power the energy transition through grass-roots growth of solar electricity paired with battery storage. Our portfolio of brands (SUNation, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear) provide homeowners and businesses of all sizes with an end-to-end product offering spanning solar, battery storage, and grid services.

Contacts: Scott Maskin

Chief Executive Officer

+1 (631) 823-7131

smaskin@sunation.com



SUNation Energy Investor Relations

+1 (952) 996-1674

IR@sunation.com

