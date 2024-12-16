iCoreConnect Partners With The Dental Marshal to Bring Cloud Software Solutions to Client Dentists

OCOEE, Fla., Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ: ICCT), a leading provider of cloud-based software and technology solutions, has announced a new Channel Partner agreement with The Dental Marshal, an expert consulting service for dental practice organizations and workplace optimization. The Dental Marshal specializes in facility and supply organization, effective employee delegation, and streamlined workflow management processes.

With this partnership, The Dental Marshal can further empower its customers by providing iCoreConnect’s cloud-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and technology solutions:

iCoreRx – Cloud ePrescribing + Electronic Prescribing for Controlled Substances (EPCS)

– Cloud ePrescribing + Electronic Prescribing for Controlled Substances (EPCS) iCoreVerify – Automated Insurance Verification

– Automated Insurance Verification iCoreVerifyPro – Full-Service Verifications

– Full-Service Verifications iCorePay – Digital Patient Statements, Billing & Payments

– Digital Patient Statements, Billing & Payments iCoreClaims – Dental Claims & Billing

– Dental Claims & Billing iCoreExchange – Encrypted HIPAA Email

– Encrypted HIPAA Email iCoreCodeGenius – Medical Coding for Dental

– Medical Coding for Dental iCoreAcademy – Patient Education Video Library

– Patient Education Video Library iCoreAnalytics – Actionable Practice Analytics

– Actionable Practice Analytics iCoreCloud – Encrypted HIPAA Cloud Backup

– Encrypted HIPAA Cloud Backup iCoreHIPAA – HIPAA Compliance Platform



Karren Gordon, Owner of The Dental Marshal, expressed her enthusiasm about the partnership: “As a dental assistant with firsthand knowledge of the field and the everyday challenges practices face, it was an easy choice to partner with iCoreConnect. Their exceptional cloud-based software and technology, paired with our organizational services, are perfect for maximizing efficiency in all aspects of the practices we serve. We're committed to supporting dental teams and ensuring smoother operations.”

Adding his support for the collaboration, Robert McDermott, CEO of iCoreConnect, stated “At iCoreConnect, we share The Dental Marshal’s commitment to enhancing efficiency and productivity in dental practices. By combining our innovative technology solutions with their expertise, we can help practices streamline revenue cycle management, boost operational performance, and increase profitability at every stage of the patient journey. This partnership represents an exciting opportunity to drive meaningful improvements and support the ongoing success of dental practices nationwide.”

About iCoreConnect Inc.

iCoreConnect Inc. is a SaaS leader in cloud-based software and technology solutions, designed to enhance workflow productivity and profitability in healthcare.

About The Dental Marshal

In business for three years and with over five years of experience as Expanded Functions Dental Assistants and Lab Assistants, The Dental Marshal team identifies problematic areas that could be costing dental practices valuable time and money and then equips them with the tools they need to function efficiently and achieve greater practice success.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ‘believes,’ ‘estimates,’ ‘anticipates,’ ‘expects,’ ‘plans,’ ‘projects,’ ‘intends,’ ‘potential,’ ‘may,’ ‘could,’ ‘might,’ ‘will,’ ‘should,’ ‘approximately’ or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed under Item 1A. “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recently filed Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and updated from time to time in its Form 10-Q filings and in its other public filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Investor Contacts:

IR@icoreconnect.com

888.810.7706, ext 5

