Lingokids Unveils Space Lessons in Partnership with NASA to Inspire Young Minds

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lingokids , the #1 learning app for kids, is excited to introduce its latest educational innovation: a brand-new space-themed curriculum developed in collaboration with NASA. Tailored for kids aged 2 to 8, the ‘Space Lesson’ immerses young learners in the mysteries of the solar system, offering captivating insights into the sun, moon, and planets while building a solid foundation in science and astronomy.

“With this new space content, we’re elevating our mission of revolutionizing early education. Our Playlearning™ methodology has proven its effectiveness in areas like literacy and math, and now we’re extending its reach to spark curiosity about the universe. This content, made available for free, reflects our shared vision with NASA to inspire the Artemis generation of explorers,” said Cristobal Viedma, Founder and CEO of Lingokids.

The Space Lesson adheres to the same structured approach that has driven the success of Lingokids Lessons. Research shows that 90% of children improve their skills after completing the course. The curriculum supports self-paced learning, allowing kids to explore content over one to two weeks through multiple sessions that align with their unique learning needs. This lesson features engaging videos, interactive games, and regular progress updates, all designed within Lingokids’ safe, ad-free environment.

A Guilt-Free Screen Time Solution

Lingokids offers parents peace of mind by providing a completely safe, ad-free environment where children can learn and have fun simultaneously. With its carefully designed educational content, Lingokids transforms screen time into a productive and engaging experience, making it the perfect tool for guilt-free learning at home or on the go.

The new Space Lesson is now available for free within the Lingokids app, offering families a dynamic way to explore the wonders of space together.

About Lingokids

Lingokids is an innovative educational platform committed to reimagining early learning. By integrating traditional education with essential life skills, Lingokids’ Playlearning™ approach places children at the heart of an expansive educational ecosystem. Through thousands of interactive activities across various media formats, the app empowers children to navigate topics such as engineering, empathy, literacy, and resilience. Lingokids is dedicated to preparing children for a well-rounded future that balances academic excellence with personal growth.

