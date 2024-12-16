Baffle Wins InfoWorld’s 2024 Technology of the Year Award

Company named winner of the Data Management: Governance category

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baffle , the easiest way to protect sensitive data, today announced that the Baffle’s Data Protection platform has been named a winner of InfoWorld’s 2024 Technology of the Year Awards, a recognition of the year’s best and most innovative products across 26 categories in software development, cloud computing, data analytics, and AI and machine learning. Baffle was recognized as the winner of the Data Management: Governance category for keeping data secure while usable at all times. The judges highlighted the uniqueness of Baffle’s platform, noting that “data is cryptographically protected when it is created, used, and shared across applications, analytics, and AI, making it a significant differentiator."

“Data breaches are costly, from downtime to loss of trust, a single breach can be one of the most damaging occurrences for a company. Baffle solves this by cryptographically transforming data, making it worthless to hackers,” said Ameesh Divatia, co-founder and CEO of Baffle. “The recognition from InfoWorld is a testament to the hard work by our team to solve one of the most important challenges organizations face today, how to protect data and fight against data breaches in the era of AI. It’s a privilege to be honored alongside other game-changing companies.”

Baffle is particularly suited for the security challenges posed by Generative AI (GenAI). The next generation of GenAI applications will handle sensitive, privacy-regulated data. Baffle transforms this data cryptographically before it’s used in GenAI applications, including structured, semi-structured, and unstructured data from various sources like databases and data lakes. This ensures that even if the GenAI application behaves unpredictably or is adversarially prompted, the sensitive data remains protected, as it is never exposed in clear text. Baffle uses role-based access control (RBAC) to reverse the transformation for authorized users. This unique combination of cryptographic transformation and RBAC ensures that only authorized individuals see sensitive data in its clear text form.

Baffle is the easiest way to protect regulated data in the cloud, whether it is at rest, in use, or in transit. Baffle delivers an enterprise-class data security platform that secures data stores for applications and GenAI with “no code” changes. The solution supports masking, tokenization, and encryption with role-based access control at the logical database, column-, row-, or field level. Baffle recently announced vector database protection for GenAI applications enterprise-grade data security for PostgreSQL on Amazon RDS and Amazon Aurora.

About Baffle

Baffle is the easiest way to protect sensitive data. We are the only security platform that cryptographically protects the data itself as it’s created, used, and shared across cloud-native data stores that feed analytics, applications, and AI. Baffle’s no-code solution masks, tokenizes and encrypts data without application changes or impacting the user experience. With Baffle, enterprises easily meet compliance controls and security mandates and reduce the effort and cost of protecting sensitive information to eliminate the impact of data breaches. Investors include Celesta Venture Capital, National Grid Partners, Lytical Ventures, Nepenthe Capital, True Ventures, Greenspring Associates, Clearvision Ventures, Engineering Capital, Triphammer Venture, ServiceNow Ventures, Thomvest Ventures, and Industry Ventures.

