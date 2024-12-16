Fujifilm Granted Authority to Operate its ASPIRE Cristalle Aquisition Workflow System (AWS) on U.S. Department of Defense Networks

With ASPIRE Cristalle AWS, organizations within the DoD network will be able to securely acquire and access patients' mammography images

Lexington, MA, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation, a leading provider of diagnostic and enterprise imaging solutions, today announced that its ASPIRE Cristalle Acquisition Workflow System (AWS), the workstation that is used in conjunction with the company’s 3D mammography system, has been granted a Risk Management Framework (RMF) and Authority to Operate (ATO) on U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) networks.

The three-year ATO was awarded to Fujifilm for its ASPIRE Cristalle AWS version 9.x. The ASPIRE Cristalle AWS controls the exposure unit to acquire and process mammographic images. With this user-friendly, secure workstation, the operator can acquire and view the patient’s image(s) in as few as five seconds. With ASPIRE Cristalle AWS, organizations within the DoD network will be able to securely acquire and access patients' mammography images.

The DoD’s RMF provides a process that integrates security and risk management activities into the system development life cycle. The risk-based approach to security control selection and specification considers effectiveness, efficiency, and constraints due to applicable laws, directives, executive orders, policies, standards, and regulations.

"This prestigious designation from the U.S. Government attests to Fujifilm’s commitment to delivering advanced solutions in women’s health that meet the most rigorous security standards,” says Henry Izawa, president and chief executive officer, FUJIFILM Healthcare America Corporation. "We are honored to have earned the ATO for our ASPIRE Cristalle AWS—technology which will optimize the end user’s workflow and will ultimately benefit physicians and patients throughout the Military Health System.”

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation is a comprehensive healthcare company that has an extensive range of technology and expertise in the detection, diagnosis, and treatment of diseases. Fujifilm’s innovative portfolio includes solutions spanning diagnostic imaging, enterprise imaging, endoscopic imaging, surgical imaging, and in-vitro diagnostics. The company is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit healthcaresolutions-us.fujifilm.com.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, leverages its depth of knowledge and proprietary core technologies to deliver innovative products and services across the globe through the four key business segments of healthcare, electronics, business innovation, and imaging with over 70,000 employees. Guided and united by our Group Purpose of “giving our world more smiles,” we address social challenges and create a positive impact on society through our products, services, and business operations. Under its medium-term management plan, VISION2030, which ends in FY2030, we aspire to continue our evolution into a company that creates value and smiles for various stakeholders as a collection of global leading businesses and achieve a global revenue of 4 trillion yen. For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.

