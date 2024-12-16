Caro Holdings Partners with Drunken Horse Gin to Boost Seasonal Sales Through E-Commerce and Digital Marketing

SHEFFIELD, United Kingdom, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caro Holdings Inc. (OTC: CAHO) has partnered with Drunken Horse Gin to provide e-commerce support and targeted digital marketing campaigns for seasonal sales, including Black Friday, Christmas, and Valentine’s Day. This collaboration is designed to help Drunken Horse Gin navigate peak sales periods by enhancing its online presence and improving visibility.

Drunken Horse Gin, known for its award-winning super-premium gin, is expanding its seasonal offerings tailored to the premium market. Seasonal sales are key opportunities for brands to engage with consumers, and digital strategies like social selling play a critical role in success. With many shoppers starting their holiday purchasing as early as October, well-executed campaigns are essential for boosting visibility and driving engagement. Effective digital marketing helps brands like Drunken Horse Gin connect with their audience and capitalize on seasonal spending trends.

Caro has been engaged in expanding the footprint of Drunken Horse internationally by seeking strategic partnerships, sales agents, and distributors in global markets.

Meriesha Rennalls, COO of Caro Holdings, commented:

"We’re pleased to support Drunken Horse with their outreach campaigns by providing both digital and financial support for their global marketing initiatives”.

Pieter-Jan Pattyn, Co-Founder of Drunken Horse Gin, added:

"Caro’s expertise in e-commerce and digital marketing comes at the perfect time as we build momentum across seasonal sales. Their strategic approach ensures we connect with consumers looking for unique and high-quality gifts throughout the year."

The partnership underscores Caro Holdings' dedication to fostering brand growth by offering customised digital solutions. With a focus on innovation, Caro provides strategic guidance, advanced technology, and data-driven insights, empowering brands to optimize operations, enhance customer engagement, and achieve scalable success in competitive markets.

About Caro Holdings Inc.

Caro Holdings collaborates with emerging brands to unlock domestic growth and global expansion, offering financial and human resources while leveraging digitization and AI for efficiency.

About Drunken Horse Gin

Drunken Horse Gin is a super-premium lifestyle brand, known for its unique botanicals and small-batch craftsmanship. It offers exceptional gin, gin-making courses, curated dinners, and bespoke cocktail events. Currently available in the UK, Belgium, and select European retailers, the brand is expanding into broader Europe and North America, with franchising opportunities.

Caro Holdings Inc.

+1 786-755-3210

ir@caroholdings.com

