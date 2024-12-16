Entrex (OTC: RGLG) Announces Launch of Entrex Florida Market

Entrex Logo Entrex Florida Market Entrex Carbon Market - New Logo Stephen H. Watkins - CEO of Entrex

Entrex announces the launch of the Entrex Florida Market; designed to connect originating/placement brokers across Florida with high-quality private companies.

Entrex Carbon Market (OTCBB:RGLG)

This initiative enables Entrex to license its proven and FINRA reviewed regulatory-compliant technology platform to a specific geographic market, establishing a scalable template for future expansion.” — Stephen H. Watkins

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entrex (OTC: RGLG) is proud to announce the launch of the Entrex Florida Market , a platform designed to connect originating and placement brokers throughout Florida with high-quality private companies and alternative investors committed to supporting them. Learn more at www.EntrexFloridaMarket.com “This initiative enables Entrex to license its proven and FINRA reviewed regulatory-compliant technology platform to a specific geographic market, establishing a scalable template for future expansion,” said Stephen H. Watkins , CEO of Entrex ( www.entrex.net ). “The $31 million technology licensing agreement, executed with the Entrex Florida Market is expected to generate cash flow and deliver increased shareholder value for our public company,” he added.Thomas Harblin, Partner at Entrex, emphasized the strategic importance of the development, stating, “Aligning brokers across Florida along with the state’s economic development initiatives is a key priority for the coming year. Our role is to bring brokers onto the platform and connect them with the capital needed to support transactions. It’s akin to the IPO process but tailored for private companies and the brokers and investors who champion them.”Harblin also drew parallels with Entrex’s ongoing efforts in the carbon market. “The Entrex Carbon Market has been working toward a mission to provide a marketplace to find, research, track, manage and trade cash-flowing carbon reduction projects. Similarly, the Entrex Florida Market leverages our proven, regulatory-compliant technologies to serve a geographic market close to our hearts.”###About Entrex:Entrex specializes in licensing intellectual property and blockchain-enabled technologies, drawing on over 19 years of expertise in IBM's Domino and Hyperledger technology platforms. Through strategic partnerships, Entrex licenses niche-oriented alternative trading platforms, enabling the creation of global markets for trading private securities. These platforms collaborate with originating and placement broker-dealers to serve as comprehensive hubs to find, research, track, manage, and trade securities for entrepreneurial companies. For more information, visit www.entrex.net For further information:Stephen H. Watkins, CEOEntrex Carbon Market, Inc(OTC:RGLG)(561) 465 7454 or 877-4-ENTREX

