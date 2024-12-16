Eco-Friendly Crypto Oh Whale Sets Sail: Aiming to Save the Oceans

Oh Whale is a community-centric initiative that empowers OHW token holders to vote on which ocean conservation projects receive much-needed funding

London, UK, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oh Whale, an eco-conscious crypto project using blockchain technology to make a real-world impact, has announced that the presale for its $OHW token is imminent. The announcement comes at the end of a successful private sale that marked a significant milestone for the project. The much-anticipated $OHW presale will mark the beginning of full-scale development for what will eventually become the Oh Whale ecosystem.

What Is at the Heart of Oh Whale’s Mission?

In a world full of environmental problems, Oh Whale aims to be part of the solution. Its mission is to build a powerful ecosystem that seemingly blends utility and technological progress. More importantly, this initiative will engage the crypto community in an unprecedented way. By harnessing the power of community-driven governance drive and blockchain innovation, users will aid the conservation of real-world environments.

Oh Whale empowers its community to vote the specific nonprofit organization during the presale. The team will allocate and donate up to 15% of the proceeds from the presale to the organization voted by the community.

Fueling Oh Whale is the Ocean Conservancy Pool (OCP), which the developers candidly call The Heart of the Whale. It is a transparent funding system fueled by transaction contributions to support marine life and conservation. The project draws inspiration from other successful protocols, such as Floki, which uses transaction taxes and in this case to fund impactful initiatives.

The $OHW token is preparing to reach the project’s growing community via the upcoming sale. Once it goes live, each transaction involving $OHW will include a small buy and sell tax of 0.5%. The funds generated through this tax will have two purposes:

80% will go to OCP, funding ocean conservation. More precisely, the capital will reach non-profit organizations focusing on protecting marine life and habitats.

20% will go to the Liquidity Pool. This small percentage will help build a liquidity pool on a decentralized exchange, ensuring the token’s long-term sustainability.

The 0.5% transaction tax on $OHW buys and sales may seem insignificant. However, the project believes in a long-term cumulative flow that can only grow with the project and an increasingly broader community. For example, if the token reaches $1 million in daily trading volume, it could generate up to $150,000 in transaction tax in 30 days. That amount can help eco-friendly initiatives make significant changes in ocean conservation, perhaps even inspire others, and boost the token's liquidity considerably.

A Tech-Savvy Initiative

Behind Oh Whale is a professional development team with considerable industry experience. They chose to build the project on Ethereum. This way, oh Whale can harness the network’s well-known robustness and security. Another reason for using Ethereum is the blockchain’s smart contract capabilities to deliver a secure and trustworthy user experience.

Blockchain Use and Expansion

Oh Whale plans to expand to other blockchains later down the road. This move will enhance accessibility and interoperability while strengthening security. More importantly, its community will most likely include users from other chains than Ethereum. The multichain expansion will enable all users to vote on the project’s development and actions, regardless of their preferred networks.

A Community-First Project

Oh Whale is a community-centric initiative that gives its users great power. OHW token holders vote on which ocean conservation initiatives receive the much-needed funding. They also vote on the ecosystem's expansion and development, influencing the Heart of the Whale and its mission.

The $OHW Token

The $OHW token is at the core of the Oh Whale ecosystem. It is built on Ethereum to ensure users benefit from the network’s scalability, security, and efficiency. Future token holders enjoy several perks, including voting powers and attractive staking options. More importantly, through their transactions, they get to participate in an initiative with real-world impact.

$OHW distribution:

40% for presale

20% for staking rewards

15% for marketing & community

15% for long term development and future expansions

10% for liquidity on DEXs and CEXs

Investors can stake their tokens for a flat 25% APY for up to two years, with no vesting or lock-up periods. This straightforward approach ensures fairness and transparency for the entire community. Unlike projects that promise unsustainable thousands of percent in APY, Oh Whale prioritizes protecting the token's value by preventing high inflation caused by reward dumping. The project’s simple and fair staking rewards reflect its commitment to long-term stability and building a thriving, engaged community.

Oh Whale NFTs

Oh Whale is developing a substantial collection of unique NFTs to help it reach its goals. A small part of this large NFT collection is available as a limited edition of 2,000 ultra-rare NFTs for its early supporters. More precisely, the first 2,000 buys of at least $1,000 in the upcoming presale will get one of these precious NFTs.

Besides adding an exquisite Oh Whale NFT to their collections, the early OHW adopters will enjoy numerous perks:

Special recognition within the Oh Whale community

Discounts on unique Oh Whale merchandise, special content, or future events

Participation in the project's DAO

Guaranteed whitelists for future Oh Whale NFT drops

The project will mint these NFTs and airdrop them before the presale’s end. This way, early investors will gain immediate access to the platform once it goes fully live.

Oh Whale’s Roadmap - Future Plans and Purpose

Oh Whale calls itself "an ecosystem with a purpose," a project aiming to be more than the common crypto initiative. Its goal is to drive profound change on and off-chain via a united and impactful community centered on a conservation-first approach.

The $OHW presale is the cornerstone of Oh Whale’s development plans. However, the project has even more ambitious goals detailed in its four-phase roadmap:

Phase 1: Token Splash

Token Generation Event (TGE)

Launch on Uniswap

Token claims

NFT collection introduction

Strong partnership buildups

Phase 2: Ocean Alliance

CEX listings

More partnerships

Unique merch launch

Phase 3: Heart of the Ocean

Introduce a new, groundbreaking platform

Reach further with an NFT expansion

Achieve global recognition

Phase 4: Legacy of the Whale

Launch educational and P2E projects and much more

About Oh Whale: Join the Oh Whale Presale!

Oh Whale and its growing community are getting ready for one of the most significant milestones in the project's history. The imminent presale will launch the $OHW token, triggering the project's growth and making a real-world impact on oceans and marine life. Here's everything you need to know about the event!

The presale involves 400 million $OHW tokens (40%) of the total 1 billion $OHW tokens. The project's goal is to reach a hard cap of $7 million while considering a $5 million soft cap. Investors are invited to participate in a 10-stage presale, each involving 40 million tokens, with the following conditions:

The token price increases around 5% per stage

The first 9 stages have a 10-day timer each

Stage 10 has no set timer. Instead, it will run until all the tokens are sold or the team ends the event.

Each stage progresses automatically once the allocated tokens are sold or the timer expires. In the latter case, the unsold tokens roll over to the next stage.

The 1st stage of the $OHW presale will start at $0.014 per token. Each new stage will increase the presale price by 5%, thus rewarding early investors.

All the proceeds from the presale will go toward the Oh Whale mission. The team will strategically allocate the funds to:

Project Development

Marketing & community building

Security Audits

Ocean Conservation Pool (OCP) Contribution - Directly supporting whale protection efforts worldwide

Also, the project will allocate 10% from the presale proceeds, if the event reaches its soft cap ($5 million). If the $OHW token presale reaches the $7 million hard cap, the allocated amount will increase to 15%.

Moreover, during presale, Oh Whale will organize various donations toward organizations involved in ocean conservation. The project’s growing community will vote and decide which organization will receive funds next. This community-centric approach makes Oh Whale stand out from other crypto projects pledging token presale proceeds to charitable functions.

The $OHW token presale is an excellent chance to join a crypto initiative with real-world environmental benefits. The Oh Whale project is designed to provide investors with multiple perks and benefits, as well as recognition for contributing to ocean conservation.

