Media Advisory - Emergency Support CUPW Rally

TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On December 14th, Federal Labour Minister Steve MacKinnon invoked Section 107 of the Canadian Labour Code, a massive violation of workers’ rights and Canadian democracy, and directed the CIRB to send striking CUPW members across the country back to work.

In response, CUPW Toronto, CUPW Scarborough, and the Toronto & York Region Labour Council have called a rally for Monday, December 16th at 10am. The rally will be held at 622 College St, in front of the office of Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland.

For more than a month, CUPW members have attempted to settle their dispute and negotiate a fair contract for all workers. But, in response to a government which has clearly shown its willingness to intervene on behalf of the employer, Canada Post Corporation has refused to bargain fairly or in good faith. This follows a trend of Liberal government intervention on the side of the employer, attacking workers’ rights and ensuring the employers won’t bargain in good faith.

Now, in the face of imminent unconstitutional back-to-work mandates, CUPW members and working people are standing up to a government which has sold them out. We call on all working people concerned about the dramatic escalation in government intervention to join us in protest.

• Who: Toronto & York Region Labour Council.

Canadian Union of Postal Workers Toronto

Canadian Union of Postal Workers Scarborough • What: Protest in support of CUPW • When: Monday, December 16th at 10AM • Where: 622 College St W. Outside the offices of Deputy

Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland • Why: Protest for the rights of all workers in Canada.

Media Contact:

Bria John

Events Coordinator, Toronto & York Region Labour Council

Phone: 416 876 0856

Email: bjohn@labourcouncil.ca

Yaroslava Avila Montenegro

Communications and Data Coordinator, Toronto & York Region Labour Council

Phone: 416 441 3663 ex 1028

Email: ymontenegro@labourcouncil.ca

About Toronto & York Region Labour Council:

The Toronto & York Region Labour Council represents over 200,000 workers from diverse sectors across the Toronto region . Committed to fighting for economic, social, racial and climate justice, the Council works tirelessly to create a fair and equitable future for all.

