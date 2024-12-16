Premiere of documentary "Your Voice" on Swift Response to Public Complaints to be held

BEIJING, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The documentary film "Your Voice" on Swift Response to Public Complaints is set to be publicly screened in 2025 with its premiere to be held on December 17, 2024, prior to the opening of the 2024 Beijing Forum on "Swift Response to Public Complaints."

Taking the reform and development process of "Swift Response to Public Complaints" in Beijing as the background, the documentary "Your Voice" focuses on the core proposition of "driving the governance of a megacity with the demands of citizens," and is filmed from an international perspective and a humanistic perspective, conveying the value concept of putting the people first and creating a better life.

Starting from the common problems in the governance of megacities around the world, the film takes the calls from citizens received by the 12345 Beijing Citizen Hotline Service Center as clues, tells the story of the reform practice of Swift Response to Public Complaints in Beijing from the perspective of "ordinary people's stories and the perspective of ordinary people," conveys China's voice to the international community, and through the documentary filming technique, tells vivid stories of the lives of ordinary people with real images, real people, and real contradictions, depicting a vivid picture of how "one hotline" drives the governance reform of a megacity and excavating the governing wisdom and people-centered thoughts behind the institutional design of Swift Response to Public Complaints.

The filming team visited more than 40 relevant units at all levels in 9 districts in Beijing and interviewed more than 100 staff members engaged in Swift Response to Public Complaints. It took 10 months to complete the production of the documentary.

The theme song "The Answer" was produced by Dong Dongdong team, the author of "Where Has the Time Gone," and sung by Wang Zhengliang.

The documentary, sponsored by the Organizing Committee of The 2024 Beijing Forum on "Swift Response to Public Complaints," and produced by the Central Newsreel and Documentary Film Studio (Group), was jointly filmed by the Organization Department and the Publicity Department of the CPC Beijing Municipal Committee, and the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Government Affair Services and Data Administration.

Source: The Organizing Committee of The 2024 Beijing Forum on "Swift Response to Public Complaints"

Contact person: Ms. Zhu, Tel: 86-10-63074558

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.