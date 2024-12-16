New Variety of China's Sheyang Rice Wins Prestigious Int'l Award

YANCHENG, China, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, the Nanjing 5718 variety of Sheyang rice was honored with the "Special Excellence Award" at the 16th Japan Rice Quality and Taste Research Association Seminar and Premium Japonica Rice Tasting event in Hiroshima, Japan.

Sheyang rice is renowned for its rich aroma, sweet and tender texture, and exceptional nutritional value. This variety stands out for its superior taste and its adaptability to integrated farming models, such as rice-shrimp and rice-crab cultivation. These advantages align perfectly with Sheyang's strategic focus on developing green and high-quality rice production bases. Under the guidance of the Sheyang County Rice Association, Nanjing 5718 has become the flagship variety for the Sheyang Rice brand.

Located at the eastern starting point of China's geographical boundary between the north and south, Sheyang County enjoys a humid maritime climate and potassium-rich saline-alkali soil, making it a fertile ground for rice cultivation. As a leading grain-producing county in China, Sheyang yields nearly 1.2 million tons of premium japonica rice annually. The county has established four national-standard production bases for green raw materials (rice), covering a total area of 582,000 mu (approximately 3,8800 hectares), dedicated to cultivating niche rice varieties such as selenium-enriched, ecological, and organic rice. For 15 consecutive years, Sheyang Rice has been recognized as one of Shanghai's "Top 10 Quality and Best-selling Brands" for edible agricultural products in the grain and oil category. The brand has also received over 50 honors, including being named one of China's "Top 10 Regional Public Rice Brands." Its brand value has been assessed at an impressive 35.721 billion yuan.

Source: Sheyang County Rice Association

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7936cd41-2652-4108-a106-8a4ec4500c2c

Contact person: Ms. Ling, Tel: 86-10-63074558

Sheyang Rice Group's workshop Sheyang Rice Group's workshop

