Lutein Market Forecast to USD 663.5 Million by 2034, Driven by Rising Demand in Wellness and Nutrition Sectors | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Multiple benefits of lutein, which include anti-inflammatory properties and showing miraculous effects for the improvement of eye health, etc. are some of the reasons why the adoption of lutein is expected to increase.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global lutein market, valued at USD 392.1 million in 2024, is projected to reach USD 663.5 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period (2024-2034).

Lutein, a natural carotenoid pigment, is highly sought after across multiple sectors, including pharmaceuticals, dietary supplements, food and beverages, personal care, and cosmetics. Sourced primarily from marigold flowers, this bright yellow-orange molecule is renowned for its potent antioxidant properties and its critical role in promoting human wellness. Lutein is particularly valued for its benefits in skin protection, cognitive function, and eye health, making it a staple in products targeting older adults and health-conscious consumers.

The market is experiencing robust growth due to the rising demand for nutritional supplements and functional food products enriched with lutein. The pharmaceutical industry is also driving demand by incorporating lutein into treatments for eye-related conditions. Furthermore, the animal feed industry is leveraging lutein to enhance the nutritional content and visual appeal of animal products.

Regionally, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific are poised to lead the market due to the strong presence of key players, increasing consumer wellness awareness, and the growing use of lutein in functional foods and beverages. Emerging markets in Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa are also witnessing a surge in interest, further contributing to global market expansion.

Lutein is a type of organic pigment that goes by the name carotenoid. These are one of the two main carotenoids that are found in the human eye. The primary function of lutein is to protect the eyes from the potential damage of sunlight.

Lutein is primarily a yellow pigment that is found in plants. Experts usually believe lutein to be ‘the eye vitamin’. Lutein is crucial for the proper functioning of our eyes. It acts exactly like a light filter.

Lutein is also known to absorb blue light, thereby acting like internal sunglasses. Consuming lutein also drastically reduces the risk of AMD, which may include loss of central vision.





Key Industry Highlights

Rising Demand for Plant-Based and Natural Ingredients Driving Lutein Market Growth

Modern consumers increasingly prefer natural and plant-based ingredients, aligning with broader trends toward sustainability and product transparency. Lutein, primarily derived from marigold flowers, meets these demands as a natural, non-GMO, and environmentally friendly ingredient. Its dual role as a natural colorant and functional nutrient has strengthened its position across various consumer products.

In Europe, stringent regulations favoring natural over synthetic additives have driven high demand for plant-based lutein. Key players like BASF and Synthite Industries are responding by adopting environmentally friendly extraction methods, enhancing product appeal and fostering brand loyalty among eco-conscious consumers.

Expanding Use of Lutein in Functional Foods and Beverages

The global shift toward functional food and beverages presents significant opportunities for lutein. Consumers now seek everyday products with added health benefits, leading to the incorporation of lutein in items such as dairy products, fortified beverages, and snacks.

Manufacturers are innovating with products tailored to specific health concerns. Lutein-enriched milk and yogurt cater to families seeking convenient nutrition, while fortified drinks attract on-the-go consumers. This diversification not only expands lutein’s market presence but also bridges the gap between general nutrition and dietary supplements.

Increasing Demand for Lutein Products to Address Age-Related Eye Disorders

As the global population ages, the prevalence of age-related eye disorders such as age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and cataracts is on the rise. Lutein’s protective properties for eye health have made it a vital ingredient in products targeting the elderly.

The demand for lutein-based products is particularly strong in the United States, where the consumption of processed foods is expected to grow significantly. Favorable regulations permitting lutein’s use in food and supplements have further accelerated market growth in the region.

Lutein’s Role in Combating Vision Loss and Chronic Health Issues

Aging populations face higher risks of chronic health conditions, especially those affecting vision. AMD remains the leading cause of blindness in individuals over 50, while cataracts contribute significantly to global visual impairment. These alarming trends emphasize the importance of preventative measures, such as lutein-rich diets and supplements, to support long-term eye health.

"Lutein's dual role as a natural colorant and functional nutrient, coupled with growing consumer preference for plant-based ingredients, positions it as a key driver in the wellness and functional food sectors, particularly as aging populations prioritize eye health and sustainability." - Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights

What are the Current Market Drivers pertaining to Lutein Market?

Lutein is primarily used in the field of ophthalmology. It is mainly used for treating a variety of eye diseases.

The primary benefit of lutein is to provide anti-inflammatory properties, and to protect our eyes against free radicals. Lutein also helps in improving the visual contrast, and in the treatment of cataract and diabetes retinopathy. Owing to all these benefits that lutein offers for the healthy functioning of our eyes and its increased usage in ophthalmology, the sales of lutein is anticipated to increase.

It is also used by various nutrition brands for manufacturing diet supplements and medicines. Especially for preparing capsules related to the treatment of eye diseases. Because of this reason, the demand for lutein is expected to increase in the coming times.

Some researchers have highlighted the fact that reduced intake of lutein is linked to increase in diabetes as well. Thus, intake of lutein may reduce the risk of diabetes. Diabetes is a silent epidemic, which has claimed the lives of many people. If lutein is effective in controlling diabetes, the lutein market share may increase considerably in the future.

Increased consumption of lutein has also been linked to reduced risk of certain types of cancer. There are claims being made by researchers that increase in the intake of lutein may reduce the risk related to specifically breast cancer, kidney cancer, and bladder cancer. This might be a reason why the demand for lutein may upsurge in the coming times.

There are a few scientists who have claimed that lutein might be very effective in fighting certain heart diseases. This might be a game changer in the sales of lutein, and more people might start consuming them in the future.

Additionally, lutein is used in certain diary products as well. These are increasingly used in the manufacture of cheese and yogurts, and even the diary sector is showing a promising growth. This may be a key reason for increasing the adoption of lutein.

Above all, there are some proactive measures being taken by the governments across the globe to spread awareness about the benefits of lutein. For example, the lutein supplements are being showcased as listed medicines. This is a major push to increase the consumption of lutein.

What is the North America Outlook for the Lutein Market?

Due to the region's highly fragmented distribution channels, the US market holds a 56% market share in terms of sales of lutein supplements.

Due to the region's manufacturers shifting from producing products that are primarily focused on ingredients to those that have broader brand positioning, as well as the growing market penetration of notable players from the US and Canada, North America is thought to be gaining significant market share.

Additionally, during the forecast period, a growing concentration of VMHS services in the region is anticipated to contribute to regional growth.

Country-wise Insights

Countries CAGR 2024 to 2034 The USA 5.5% Brazil 5.9% India 5.0% Japan 5.2%

Demand for Lutein Flourishes in the United States

The United States leads the fast-growing lutein market in North America, driven by an aging population, increasing awareness of eye health, and a preference for natural, functional ingredients.

Strong Demand for Lutein-Based Supplements and Functional Foods

The market for lutein-enriched products, such as dietary supplements and functional foods, is thriving. Key players are focusing on innovative product development and targeted advertising to capitalize on the growing opportunities in the U.S. market.

Robust Healthcare System Driving Innovation in Lutein Products

The U.S. healthcare system's ability to detect and treat eye health issues early has fostered innovation in lutein-based nutraceuticals. Research and development are producing a diverse range of products tailored to individual health needs.

UK Lutein Market Bolstered by Expanding Nutraceuticals Sector

The United Kingdom's flourishing nutraceutical industry is a significant driver of lutein market growth. Rising health consciousness and demand for preventative healthcare solutions have spurred innovation in lutein-based dietary supplements, often combined with omega-3 and zeaxanthin.

Aging Population and Eye Health Awareness Fuel Market Expansion

The aging demographic and heightened consumer awareness of eye health are boosting demand for lutein-enriched supplements and functional food options.

Strategic Focus of Major Competitors in the UK Market

Leading market players in the UK are prioritizing product development, broadening distribution channels, and forming strategic partnerships to meet the increasing demand for lutein-based products.





Competition Outlook

The competition landscape of the Lutein market is intense. Kemin Industries, DSM Nutritional Products, BASF SE, and Synthite Industries are some of the major market players and contribute significantly in terms of R&D investment as well as further towards the creation of innovation in lutein formulations.

Such companies also seek to multiply the investment that they can dedicate to the efficient manufacturing of developing innovative products to maintain product quality, growth rates, as well as its efficiency.

Manufacturers are pursuing several sales expansion tactics, including vertical and strategic acquisitions. For instance, Kemin Industries has constantly investing in research & development to expand the advancement of lutein, including research into its usefulness for eye health, skin health, and cognitive advantages.

Such expenditures establish the firm as a leader in providing scientifically proven lutein formulations. This breakthrough has transformed the way Lutein is used in a range of culinary and non-food applications.

For instance

Zhejiang Medicine Co., Ltd. is focusing on expanding its production facilities to fulfil the increasing global demand for natural lutein. The company has been investing in research and development to produce innovative lutein formulations, including encapsulated forms, to enhance effectiveness and bioavailability.

DSM's FloraGLO® Lutein maintains a lutein industry benchmark owing to its comprehensive clinical validation and widespread confidence among healthcare professionals. It is the only lutein brand endorsed by the National Eye Institute for the Age-Related Eye Disease Study 2 (AREDS2), which established its efficacy in preventing and controlling age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Leading Brands

DSM Nutritional Products

BASF SE

Kemin Industries

Chr. Hansen Holding

Allied Biotech Corporation

E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd.

OmniActive Health

Zhejiang Medicine Co., Ltd.

Fenchem Biotek Ltd.

PIVEG, Inc.

Valensa International

Lycored Limited

Synthite Industries

Vidya Herbs Pvt. Ltd.

DDW The Color House

INNOBIO Corporation

Divi’s Nutraceuticals

Algae Health Sciences

Fuji Chemical Industry Co.

Jarrow Formulas

Others



Key Segments of the Report

By Source:

As per Source, the industry has been categorized into Natural, and Synthetic.

By Form:

As per Form, the industry has been categorized into Powder and Crystalline, Oil Suspension, Beadlet, and Emulsion.

By Production Process:

As per Production Process, the industry has been categorized into Chemical Synthesis, Extraction from Botanical Material, Fermentation, and Algae Route.

By Application:

This segment is further categorized into Food, Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Animal Feed, Pharmaceuticals, and Cosmetics & Personal Care Products.

By Region:

Industry analysis has been carried out in key countries of North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, Central Asia, Russia and Belarus, Balkan & Baltics, and the Middle East & Africa.

German Translation:

Der globale Luteinmarkt, der im Jahr 2024 auf 392,1 Mio. USD geschätzt wird, wird bis 2034 voraussichtlich 663,5 Mio. USD erreichen und im Prognosezeitraum (2024-2034) mit einer CAGR von 5,4 % wachsen.

Lutein, ein natürliches Carotinoid-Pigment, ist in vielen Bereichen sehr gefragt, darunter Pharmazeutika, Nahrungsergänzungsmittel, Lebensmittel und Getränke, Körperpflege und Kosmetika. Dieses leuchtend gelb-orange Molekül, das hauptsächlich aus Ringelblumenblüten gewonnen wird, ist bekannt für seine starken antioxidativen Eigenschaften und seine entscheidende Rolle bei der Förderung des menschlichen Wohlbefindens. Lutein wird besonders für seine Vorteile für den Hautschutz, die kognitive Funktion und die Augengesundheit geschätzt, was es zu einem Grundnahrungsmittel für Produkte macht, die sich an ältere Erwachsene und gesundheitsbewusste Verbraucher richten.

Der Markt verzeichnet ein robustes Wachstum aufgrund der steigenden Nachfrage nach Nahrungsergänzungsmitteln und funktionellen Lebensmitteln, die mit Lutein angereichert sind. Die Pharmaindustrie treibt auch die Nachfrage an, indem sie Lutein in die Behandlung von Augenerkrankungen einbaut. Darüber hinaus nutzt die Futtermittelindustrie Lutein, um den Nährstoffgehalt und die optische Attraktivität von tierischen Produkten zu verbessern.

Auf regionaler Ebene sind Nordamerika, Europa und der asiatisch-pazifische Raum bereit, aufgrund der starken Präsenz der Hauptakteure, des zunehmenden Bewusstseins der Verbraucher für das Wohlbefinden und der zunehmenden Verwendung von Lutein in funktionellen Lebensmitteln und Getränken marktführend zu sein. Auch die Schwellenländer in Lateinamerika, dem Nahen Osten und Afrika verzeichnen einen Anstieg des Interesses, was weiter zur globalen Marktexpansion beiträgt.

Wichtige Highlights der Branche

Steigende Nachfrage nach pflanzlichen und natürlichen Inhaltsstoffen treibt das Wachstum des Lutein-Marktes voran

Moderne Verbraucher bevorzugen zunehmend natürliche und pflanzliche Inhaltsstoffe und entsprechen damit den allgemeinen Trends zu Nachhaltigkeit und Produkttransparenz. Lutein, das hauptsächlich aus Ringelblumenblüten gewonnen wird, erfüllt diese Anforderungen als natürlicher, gentechnikfreier und umweltfreundlicher Inhaltsstoff. Seine Doppelrolle als natürlicher Farbstoff und funktioneller Nährstoff hat seine Position bei verschiedenen Konsumgütern gestärkt.

In Europa haben strenge Vorschriften, die natürliche Zusatzstoffe gegenüber synthetischen Zusatzstoffen bevorzugen, zu einer hohen Nachfrage nach pflanzlichem Lutein geführt. Wichtige Akteure wie BASF und Synthite Industries reagieren darauf, indem sie umweltfreundliche Extraktionsmethoden einführen, die Attraktivität der Produkte erhöhen und die Markentreue bei umweltbewussten Verbrauchern fördern.

Ausweitung der Verwendung von Lutein in funktionellen Lebensmitteln und Getränken

Der weltweite Wandel hin zu funktionellen Lebensmitteln und Getränken bietet erhebliche Chancen für Lutein. Die Verbraucher suchen heute nach Alltagsprodukten mit zusätzlichen gesundheitlichen Vorteilen, was dazu führt, dass Lutein in Milchprodukten, angereicherten Getränken und Snacks enthalten ist.

Die Hersteller entwickeln innovative Produkte, die auf bestimmte Gesundheitsprobleme zugeschnitten sind. Mit Lutein angereicherte Milch und Joghurt richten sich an Familien, die eine bequeme Ernährung suchen, während angereicherte Getränke Verbraucher anziehen, die viel unterwegs sind. Diese Diversifizierung erweitert nicht nur die Marktpräsenz von Lutein, sondern schließt auch die Lücke zwischen allgemeiner Ernährung und Nahrungsergänzungsmitteln.

Steigende Nachfrage nach Luteinprodukten zur Behandlung altersbedingter Augenerkrankungen

Mit der Alterung der Weltbevölkerung nimmt die Prävalenz von altersbedingten Augenerkrankungen wie altersbedingter Makuladegeneration (AMD) und Katarakten zu. Die schützenden Eigenschaften von Lutein für die Augengesundheit haben es zu einem wichtigen Bestandteil von Produkten für ältere Menschen gemacht.

Die Nachfrage nach Produkten auf Luteinbasis ist in den Vereinigten Staaten besonders stark, wo der Konsum von verarbeiteten Lebensmitteln voraussichtlich erheblich zunehmen wird. Günstige Vorschriften, die die Verwendung von Lutein in Lebensmitteln und Nahrungsergänzungsmitteln erlauben, haben das Marktwachstum in der Region weiter beschleunigt.

Die Rolle von Lutein bei der Bekämpfung von Sehverlust und chronischen Gesundheitsproblemen

Alternde Bevölkerungen sind einem höheren Risiko für chronische Erkrankungen ausgesetzt, insbesondere solche, die das Sehvermögen beeinträchtigen. AMD ist nach wie vor die häufigste Ursache für Erblindung bei Menschen über 50 Jahren, während Katarakte erheblich zur weltweiten Sehbehinderung beitragen. Diese alarmierenden Trends unterstreichen die Bedeutung von Präventionsmaßnahmen wie luteinreicher Ernährung und Nahrungsergänzungsmitteln, um die langfristige Augengesundheit zu unterstützen.

"Die doppelte Rolle von Lutein als natürlicher Farbstoff und funktioneller Nährstoff, gepaart mit der wachsenden Präferenz der Verbraucher für pflanzliche Inhaltsstoffe, positioniert es als wichtigen Treiber in den Bereichen Wellness und funktionelle Lebensmittel, insbesondere da die alternde Bevölkerung der Augengesundheit und Nachhaltigkeit Vorrang einräumt."

Länderspezifische Einblicke

Länder CAGR 2024 bis 2034 The USA 5.5% Brazilien 5.9% Indien 5.0% Japan 5.2%

Die Nachfrage nach Lutein floriert in den Vereinigten Staaten

Die Vereinigten Staaten sind führend auf dem schnell wachsenden Luteinmarkt in Nordamerika, angetrieben von einer alternden Bevölkerung, einem zunehmenden Bewusstsein für Augengesundheit und einer Vorliebe für natürliche, funktionelle Inhaltsstoffe.

Starke Nachfrage nach Nahrungsergänzungsmitteln auf Luteinbasis und funktionellen Lebensmitteln

Der Markt für mit Lutein angereicherte Produkte wie Nahrungsergänzungsmittel und funktionelle Lebensmittel floriert. Die Hauptakteure konzentrieren sich auf innovative Produktentwicklung und gezielte Werbung, um die wachsenden Chancen auf dem US-Markt zu nutzen.

Robustes Gesundheitssystem, das Innovationen bei Luteinprodukten vorantreibt

Die Fähigkeit des US-Gesundheitssystems, Augengesundheitsprobleme frühzeitig zu erkennen und zu behandeln, hat die Innovation bei Nutrazeutika auf Luteinbasis gefördert. Aus Forschung und Entwicklung entsteht eine vielfältige Produktpalette, die auf die individuellen Gesundheitsbedürfnisse zugeschnitten ist.

Britischer Lutein-Markt wird durch expandierenden Nutrazeutika-Sektor gestärkt

Die florierende Nutrazeutika-Industrie des Vereinigten Königreichs ist ein wesentlicher Treiber für das Wachstum des Luteinmarktes. Das steigende Gesundheitsbewusstsein und die Nachfrage nach präventiven Gesundheitslösungen haben die Innovation bei Nahrungsergänzungsmitteln auf Luteinbasis, oft in Kombination mit Omega-3-Fettsäuren und Zeaxanthin, vorangetrieben.

Alternde Bevölkerung und Bewusstsein für Augengesundheit treiben Marktexpansion voran

Die alternde Bevölkerung und das gestiegene Bewusstsein der Verbraucher für die Augengesundheit kurbeln die Nachfrage nach mit Lutein angereicherten Nahrungsergänzungsmitteln und funktionellen Lebensmitteln an.

Strategische Fokussierung der wichtigsten Wettbewerber auf dem britischen Markt

Führende Marktteilnehmer in Großbritannien priorisieren die Produktentwicklung, erweitern die Vertriebskanäle und bilden strategische Partnerschaften, um der steigenden Nachfrage nach luteinbasierten Produkten gerecht zu werden.

Ausblick auf den Wettbewerb

Die Wettbewerbslandschaft auf dem Lutein-Markt ist intensiv. Kemin Industries, DSM Nutritional Products, BASF SE und Synthite Industries sind einige der wichtigsten Marktteilnehmer und tragen erheblich zu Investitionen in Forschung und Entwicklung sowie zur Schaffung von Innovationen bei Luteinformulierungen bei.

Diese Unternehmen versuchen auch, die Investitionen, die sie in die effiziente Herstellung und Entwicklung innovativer Produkte investieren können, zu vervielfachen, um die Produktqualität, die Wachstumsraten und die Effizienz der Produkte zu erhalten.

Die Hersteller verfolgen verschiedene Taktiken zur Umsatzexpansion, darunter vertikale und strategische Akquisitionen. Zum Beispiel hat Kemin Industries ständig in Forschung und Entwicklung investiert, um die Weiterentwicklung von Lutein auszubauen, einschließlich der Erforschung seiner Nützlichkeit für die Augengesundheit, die Gesundheit der Haut und die kognitiven Vorteile.

Diese Ausgaben machen das Unternehmen zu einem führenden Unternehmen bei der Bereitstellung wissenschaftlich geprüfter Luteinformulierungen. Dieser Durchbruch hat die Art und Weise verändert, wie Lutein in einer Reihe von kulinarischen und Non-Food-Anwendungen verwendet wird.

Zum Beispiel

Zhejiang Medicine Co., Ltd. konzentriert sich auf den Ausbau seiner Produktionsanlagen, um die steigende weltweite Nachfrage nach natürlichem Lutein zu befriedigen. Das Unternehmen hat in Forschung und Entwicklung investiert, um innovative Lutein-Formulierungen, einschließlich verkapselter Formen, herzustellen, um die Wirksamkeit und Bioverfügbarkeit zu verbessern.

FloraGLO® Lutein von DSM setzt aufgrund seiner umfassenden klinischen Validierung und des weit verbreiteten Vertrauens von Angehörigen der Gesundheitsberufe weiterhin Maßstäbe in der Luteinindustrie. Es ist die einzige Luteinmarke, die vom National Eye Institute for the Age-Related Eye Disease Study 2 (AREDS2) unterstützt wird, das seine Wirksamkeit bei der Vorbeugung und Kontrolle der altersbedingten Makuladegeneration (AMD) nachgewiesen hat.

Führende Marken

DSM Ernährungsprodukte

BASF SE

Kemin Branchen

Chr. Hansen Holding

Allied Biotech Corporation

E.I.D. Parry (Indien) Ltd.

OmniActive Gesundheit

Verifizierter Lieferant - Zhejiang Medizin Co., Ltd.

Fenchem Biotek GmbH

PIVEG, Inc.

Valensa Deutschland

Lycored Begrenzt

Synthit-Industrien

Vidya Herbs Pvt. Ltd.

DDW Das Farbhaus

INNOBIO GmbH

Die Nutrazeutika von Divi

Gesundheitswissenschaften für Algen

Fuji Chemische Industrie Co.

Jarrow Formeln

Andere



Wichtige Segmente des Berichts

Nach Quelle:

Laut Source wurde die Branche in natürliche und synthetische Produkte eingeteilt.

Nach Formular:

Gemäß Formular wurde die Branche in Pulver und Kristallin, Ölsuspension, Beadlet und Emulsion eingeteilt.

Nach Produktionsprozess:

Gemäß dem Produktionsprozess wurde die Branche in chemische Synthese, Extraktion aus botanischem Material, Fermentation und Algenroute eingeteilt.

Nach Anwendung:

Dieses Segment wird weiter in Lebensmittel, Getränke, Nahrungsergänzungsmittel, Tierfutter, Pharmazeutika sowie Kosmetika und Körperpflegeprodukte unterteilt.

Nach Region:

Die Branchenanalyse wurde in den wichtigsten Ländern Nordamerikas, Lateinamerikas, Westeuropas, Osteuropas, Ostasiens, Südasiens und des Pazifiks, Zentralasiens, Russlands und Weißrusslands, des Balkans und des Baltikums sowie des Nahen Ostens und Afrikas durchgeführt.

Authored by:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

Explore FMI’s related ongoing Coverage in Food and Beverage Domain:

The global carotenoids pigment market is estimated to be worth USD 600 million by 2024 and is projected to reach a value of USD 1,024.8 million by 2034, reflecting a CAGR of 5.5% over the assessment period 2024 to 2034.

According to Future Market Insights (FMI), The Global Infant Nutritional Premix Market size was estimated at USD 235 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 370 million in 2032, at 4%.

The global customized premix market is poised to reach a value of USD 9,742.6 Million by 2024 and it is projected to reach a value of USD 17,654.7 Million by 2034, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of 6.1% over the assessment period 2024 to 2034.

The global beta carotene market size reached a valuation of USD 427.4 million in 2023. The expanding demand for an essential vitamin with health benefits is projected to be the market's primary growth driver.

The Avocado Oil Market held a market worth of USD 287.2 million in 2022, and it is anticipated that it will reach a market value of USD 975 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2023 to 2033.

The global Cultured Wheat Flour Market size is estimated to exhibit an impressive growth rate from 2023 to 2033. The global market is anticipated to cross a valuation of USD 58.6 million in 2023. It is expected to reach a valuation of USD 137.2 million by 2033, staggering at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.

Europe pet food market is expected to reach a valuation of USD 36.4 billion in 2023, registering growth at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2033. Overall pet food sales across Europe are projected to reach USD 61.2 billion by 2033.

The global polyol sweeteners market is predicted to develop from USD 4,100 million in 2023 to USD 4,317.3 million in 2024, showing potential market growth. With a CAGR of 7.19%, the market is predicted to reach a projected value of USD 8,213.4 million by 2034.

The global pet food extrusion market is projected to have an average-paced CAGR of 6.2% between 2023 and 2033.

The single cell oil market size is anticipated to garner astronomical growth from 2023 to 2033. According to the research report published by Future Market Insights, the global market is predicted to cross a valuation of USD 93.23 billion in 2023.

The global natural food color sales are estimated to be worth 1,835.8 million USD in 2024 and are projected to reach a valuation of 3,679.4 million USD by 2034, expanding at a robust CAGR of 7.2% from 2024 to 2034.

