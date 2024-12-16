Blackwell 3D to Attend SIFAMO AI Summit 2025 in Dubai, Showcasing Cutting-Edge 3D Printing and AI Solutions

DUBAI, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blackwell 3D Construction Corp. (OTC: BDCC) (“Blackwell 3D” or the “Company”), an innovative 3D house printing technology company, is pleased to announce its participation in the highly anticipated SIFAMO AI Summit 2025, set to take place on February 18, 2025, at the Burj Khalifa – Armani Ballroom, Dubai. Blackwell 3D will be in attendance to network with industry leaders, share its recent developments, and explore new opportunities in the AI-driven construction and manufacturing sectors.

The SIFAMO AI Summit 2025 aims to bring together the brightest minds in artificial intelligence (AI) technology from around the globe, providing a platform to explore the latest advancements in the AI sector. As a forward-thinking company, Blackwell 3D is eager to engage with pioneers in the AI and tech industries, aiming to unlock new growth avenues and showcase how AI and 3D printing are shaping the future of construction.

"We’re excited to attend the SIFAMO AI Summit and to be a part of this dynamic event," stated Mohammed Zaveri, CEO of Blackwell 3D. “Blackwell 3D is committed to driving innovation in the construction industry by integrating AI solutions with 3D printing and we believe this summit offers a unique opportunity to connect with top-tier AI experts, share insights, and learn about the coming transformative projects that will revolutionize and usher in a new era of efficiency and sustainability."

The SIFAMO AI Summit 2025 will showcase a lineup of world-class speakers, curated networking opportunities, and invaluable resources. For Blackwell 3D, this event represents a chance to not only learn from industry leaders but also to share the Company's vision of the future, where AI-powered 3D printing revolutionizes the construction process—making it faster, more sustainable, and cost-effective.

"We believe AI is the key to unlocking the next level of innovation in 3D printing," continued Zaveri. "Attending the SIFAMO AI Summit allows us to explore the latest in AI technology and to engage in meaningful conversations with industry leaders in AI and automation. We believe the integration of AI into construction will open new possibilities that were once thought to be impossible in the construction industry."

Blackwell 3D looks forward to utilizing the event’s practical takeaways and actionable strategies to further enhance its AI-driven 3D printing processes. The Company is particularly focused on discovering how advanced automation and AI can increase operational efficiency, reduce environmental impact, and drive profitability in the construction industry.

As the inaugural SIFAMO AI Summit draws near, Blackwell 3D is ready to connect with like-minded innovators, discover emerging trends, and continue its mission to be at the forefront of the AI and 3D printing revolution.

For further information about Blackwell 3D, please visit our corporate website at www.blackwell3d.com or refer to filings available at www.otcmarkets.com and www.sec.gov .

About Blackwell 3D Corporation

Blackwell 3D Construction Corp. is focused on developing state-of-the-art 3D technologies for use in the construction industry. Our goal is to be able to use our technology to design 3D printed residential structures and that meet our clients' specific requirements and preferences. In addition, it is our objective to use a large-scale printer and a specialized concrete mixture to print the structural components of these residential structures. Our printing process is expected to be highly automated, allowing us to create intricate designs and details with precision.

Important Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, both as amended. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s review of potential financing and strategic alternatives, the Company’s research and development efforts, the Company’s prospects for 2024, and the Company’s ability to fine tune its operations, are forward-looking statements. The words “expect,” “believe,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan” and similar expressions indicate forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these or similar identifying words.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, assumptions (including assumptions about general economic, market, industry and operational factors), known or unknown, which could cause the actual results to vary materially from those indicated or anticipated. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: Blackwell 3D's ability to continue as a going concern; Blackwell 3D's ability raise additional capital to fund its business on acceptable terms or at all; Blackwell 3D's ability to negotiate and consummate a financing or other strategic transaction; changes in the competitive industries in which the Company operates and variations in operating performance across competitors; changes in laws and regulations affecting Blackwell 3D's business; the risk of downturns in the market and Blackwell 3D's industry; risks related to the uncertainty of the projected financial information with respect to Blackwell 3D; risks related to Blackwell 3D's limited operating history and history of losses; the timing of expected business milestones; Blackwell 3D's ability to implement its business plan and scale its business; Blackwell 3D's ability to formulate, implement and modify as necessary effective sales, marketing, and strategic initiatives to drive revenue growth; Blackwell 3D's ability to expand internationally; the viability of Blackwell 3D's intellectual property and intellectual property created in the future; government regulations and Blackwell 3D's ability to obtain applicable regulatory approvals and comply with government regulations; and the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the Company. A further list and description of risks and uncertainties can be found in the most recent filings with the Securities & Exchange Commission ( www.sec.gov ) along with additional disclosure made available with the OTC Markets Group Inc. ( www.otcmarkets.com ). Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate only to the date they were made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made except as required by law or applicable regulation.

