United Lithium Receives Swedish National Interest Designation for Bergby Lithium Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Lithium Corp. (“United Lithium” or the “Company”) (CSE: ULTH; OTCQX: ULTHF; FWB: 0UL) is pleased to announce its Bergby Lithium Project (“Bergby”) has received a national interest designation in Sweden. This designation makes Bergby a mineral project of national interest, linked to its potential of providing a future supply of lithium to Sweden and other parts of Europe. The national interest designation was provided by the Geological Survey of Sweden (“SGU”). The Bergby area will be protected against measures that may hinder future mining extraction. The purpose of the designation is to support long-term planning when it comes to land use and resource management.

“Today’s announcement marks a major milestone in our advancement of the Bergby Lithium Project,” stated United Lithium’s President and CEO, Scott Eldridge. “We are very pleased that SGU decided Bergby meets the requirements to receive the national interest designation as an area with future mineral deposit importance. Access to key minerals to support the green energy transition is limited in Europe. Thus, Bergby has the potential to be a very important project to Sweden and the rest of the European Union and is now protected for that purpose. Sweden has had a national definition of mineral deposits of national interest since the 1980s. Furthermore, the country has a long tradition of mining and is currently one of the EU’s leading ore and metal producing countries. One of the main goals of the strategy is to strengthen Sweden’s position as one of EU’s leading mining and mineral countries.”

Founded in 1858, the SGU is the government authority responsible for issues relating to bedrock, soil and groundwater in Sweden, and supervises all mineral deposit activities, including surveys and extractions. Two advisory bodies lead the SGU: the Advisory Council for Mineral Resources and the Advisory Council for Minerals Exploration. The SGU is the governing authority of the Mining Inspectorate, which issues permits for exploration and exploitation of mineral deposits in Sweden.

DSU Grants

The Company also announces that it has granted an aggregate of 117,721 deferred share units (each a "DSU") to its independent directors at a deemed price of $0.212 per DSU. The DSUs were granted in consideration for services rendered by the directors for the quarter ended October 31, 2024. The DSUs were granted in accordance with the Company's Omnibus Incentive Plan adopted on February 16, 2024. To date, the Company has issued a total of 117,721 DSUs to its independent directors.

About the Bergby Project

Bergby consists of ten exploration licenses covering 7,897 ha located near the coast of the Gulf of Bothnia in central Sweden. The Project is approximately 200 km north of Stockholm via highway E4 and 25 km north of the city of Gävle, within an area of significant infrastructure including highway and road access, railway, power, and the port of Norrsundet. Gävle is a proximal labour and supply hub. Furthermore, Bergby is 570 km south of the new Northvolt lithium battery gigafactory located in Sweden, and 440 km across the Gulf of Bothnia from Keliber Lithium’s hydroxide plant currently under construction. The Project now comprises five drill-confirmed spodumene bearing pegmatites (Pegmatite A to E), with a combined strike length of more than 4,000 m. There are unexplained spodumene-bearing boulder trains and much of the property remains unexplored, highlighting the excellent potential at Bergby for further discovery.

On Behalf of The Board of Directors

“Scott Eldridge”

President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Telephone: +1-604-428-6128

Email: scott@unitedlithium.com

About United Lithium Corp.

United Lithium Corp. (CSE: ULTH) is an exploration & development company energized by the global demand for lithium. The Company is targeting lithium projects in politically safe jurisdictions with advanced infrastructure that allows for rapid and cost-effective exploration, development, and production opportunities.

The Company’s consolidated financial statements and related management’s discussion and analysis are available on the Company’s website at https://unitedlithium.com/ or under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements

Legal Disclaimer:

