AGF Investments Announces Estimated December Cash Distributions for AGF Investments ETFs for 2024

TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

AGF Investments Inc. (AGF Investments) today announced the estimated December 2024 cash distributions for the AGF Investments ETFs listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange or Cboe Canada Inc. Unitholders of record of an AGF Investments ETF on December 31, 2024 will receive the actual cash distributions payable in respect of that AGF Investment ETF on January 7, 2025.

AGF expects to issue a press release on or about December 30, 2024, which will provide the final cash distribution amounts, which may vary from the estimated amounts disclosed below.

Generally, the estimated “per unit” distribution is expected to increase if the net units outstanding of the AGF Investment ETF decreases between December 16, 2024 and December 30, 2024 or may change as a result of other unforeseen reasons.

Details regarding the estimated “per unit” cash distribution amounts are as follows:

ETF Fund Ticker Exchange Estimated Cash Distribution Per Unit ($) AGF Emerging Markets ex China Fund* AEMX Cboe Canada Inc. $0.288378 AGF Enhanced U.S. Equity Income Fund* AENU Cboe Canada Inc. $0.272426 AGF Global Real Assets Fund*

AGLR Cboe Canada Inc. - AGF Global Sustainable Growth Equity ETF AGSG Cboe Canada Inc. $0.034393 AGF Systematic Global ESG Factors ETF QEF Cboe Canada Inc. $0.583170 AGF Systematic Global Infrastructure ETF QIF Cboe Canada Inc. $0.143871 AGF Systematic Global Multi-Sector Bond ETF QGB Cboe Canada Inc. $0.192364 AGF Systematic International Equity ETF QIE Toronto Stock Exchange $0.794680 AGF Total Return Bond Fund* ATRB Cboe Canada Inc. $0.092023 AGF Systematic US Equity ETF QUS Toronto Stock Exchange $0.465904 AGF US Market Neutral Anti-Beta CAD-Hedged ETF QBTL Toronto Stock Exchange - AGF U.S. Small-Mid Cap Fund* ASMD Cboe Canada Inc. -



*AGF Emerging Markets ex China Fund, AGF Enhanced U.S. Equity Income Fund, AGF Global Real Assets Fund, AGF Total Return Bond Fund and AGF U.S. Small-Mid Cap Fund are mutual funds with an ETF series option.

AGF expects to issue a separate press release on or about December 30, 2024 with respect to the final reinvested capital gains distributions for the AGF Investments ETFs.

Further information about the AGF ETFs can be found at AGF.com.

This information is not intended to provide legal, accounting, tax, investment, financial, or other advice, and should not be relied upon for providing such advice. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

AGF ETFs are ETFs offered by AGF Investments Inc. ETFs are listed and traded on organized Canadian exchanges and may only be bought and sold through licensed dealers.

Forward-looking information

This news release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the annual reinvested capital gains distributions for the AGF Investments ETFs. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual reinvested capital gains distributions to differ materially from the estimated distributions set forth in this news release. Factors that could cause the actual distributions to differ from the estimated distributions between now and December 15, 2024, (the AGF Investments ETFs’ tax year end) include, but are not limited to: the actual amounts of distributions received by the AGF ETFs; the actual amounts of capital gains generated from sales of securities; trading activity within the AGF Investments ETFs, including buying and selling of securities; and subscription and redemption activity, as applicable.

About AGF Management Limited

Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm. Our companies deliver excellence in investing in the public and private markets through three business lines: AGF Investments, AGF Capital Partners and AGF Private Wealth.

AGF brings a disciplined approach, focused on incorporating sound, responsible and sustainable corporate practices. The firm’s collective investment expertise, driven by its fundamental, quantitative and private investing capabilities, extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and their clients to high-net worth and institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, AGF has investment operations and client servicing teams on the ground in North America and Europe. With nearly $54 billion in total assets under management and fee-earning assets, AGF serves more than 800,000 investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AGF.B.

About AGF Investments

AGF Investments is a group of wholly owned subsidiaries of AGF Management Limited, a Canadian reporting issuer. The subsidiaries included in AGF Investments are AGF Investments Inc. (AGFI), AGF Investments America Inc. (AGFA), AGF Investments LLC (AGFUS) and AGF International Advisors Company Limited (AGFIA). The term AGF Investments may refer to one or more of these subsidiaries or to all of them jointly. This term is used for convenience and does not precisely describe any of the separate companies, each of which manages its own affairs.

AGF Investments entities only provide investment advisory services or offers investment funds in the jurisdiction where such firm and/or product is registered or authorized to provide such services.

AGF Investments Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of AGF Management Limited and conducts the management and advisory of mutual funds in Canada.

Media Contact

Amanda Marchment

Director, Corporate Communications

416-865-4160

amanda.marchment@agf.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.