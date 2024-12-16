PHILIPPINES, December 16 - Press Release

December 16, 2024 Explanation of Vote: Basic Education and Early Childhood Care and Development Act (SBN 2575) Senator Joel Villanueva Mr. President: As a co-author and co-sponsor of this measure, we support the approval on Third Reading of Senate Bill 2575 or the Basic Education and Early Childhood Care and Development Act. The foundational years below five years old are critical for nurturing our learners, and that is why it is crucial that we invest in early childhood care and development to ensure that every child has the best possible start in life.[1] Through this measure, we are improving the implementation of our ECCD programs, which shall cover the full range of health, nutrition, early childhood education, and social development programs for the holistic needs of children below five years old. As noted by Philippine Institute for Development Studies, effective interventions in early childhood "lowers the age of school start, improves reading comprehension and nonverbal cognitive ability test results, and boosts the chance of earning more later in life."[2] Congratulations are in order to the sponsor, Senator Win, for stewarding this very important measure. Tiyak na matutuwa ang ating former seatmate who is now Secretary of Education, Sec. Sonny Angara, who is also coincidentally the principal author of this bill. We also thank the sponsor for incorporating our amendments. As an advocate of lifelong learning, we want to ensure that the TESDA will play an active role in the professional development of our Child Development Workers through the various relevant training that the TESDA offers. We vote yes to this measure because a yes vote is a yes for a brighter future for all Filipino children. We look forward to the enactment of this bill. Thank you and may God bless us all. ****** [1] Starting strong: Why early childhood care and development matters in the Philippines. PIDS - EDCOM Policy Notes. May 2023. Available at: https://edcom2.gov.ph/media/2023/06/Pids-Policy-Note-2023-13-ECCD.pdf [2] Ibid.

