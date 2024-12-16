Fibrinogen Concentrate Market to Reach $5.9 Billion, Globally, by 2033 at 6.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Fibrinogen Concentrate Market Growth

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Increasing prevalence of bleeding disorders, rising number of surgical procedures, aging population, and growing focus on interoperability are the major factors which drive the global market growth.Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Fibrinogen Concentrate Market by Product Type (Human Fibrinogen Concentrate, Recombinant Fibrinogen Concentrate, Animal-Derived Fibrinogen Concentrate and Synthetic Fibrinogen Concentrate), Application (Congenital Fibrinogen Deficiency, Surgical Procedures and Other Applications), and End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the fibrinogen concentrate market was valued at $3.3 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $5.9 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2024 to 2033.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A266127 Prime determinants of growthIncrease in prevalence of bleeding disorder cases and rise in aging population are the major factors that drive the growth of the fibrinogen concentrate market. However, the high cost of fibrinogen concentrate hinders market growth. Moreover, technological advancements offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the global fibrinogen concentrate market.Report coverage & details:Report CoverageDetailsForecast Period2024–2033Base Year2023Market Size in 2023$3.3 billionMarket Size in 2033$5.9 billionCAGR6.1%No. of Pages in Report216Segments CoveredProduct Type, Application, End user and RegionDriversIncreasing prevalence of bleeding disorderRising number of surgical proceduresAging populationOpportunitiesTechnological advancementsRestraintsHigh cost of fibrinogen concentrateSegment HighlightsHuman fibrinogen concentrateHuman fibrinogen concentrate is preferred over synthetic and animal-derived fibrinogen due to its higher compatibility with the human body, reduced risk of immunogenic reactions, and better efficacy in clot formation. It also has a more favorable safety profile, making it the standard choice in clinical settings.Congenital fibrinogen deficiency is more prevalentCongenital Fibrinogen Deficiency, a rare genetic disorder, leads to abnormal bleeding due to insufficient fibrinogen. This condition is more prevalent in certain populations, necessitating the use of fibrinogen concentrate. This therapy helps restore normal blood clotting, reducing bleeding risks and improving patient outcomes.Hospitals are the major users of fibrinogen concentrateHospitals are the primary users of fibrinogen concentrate, a critical treatment for patients with bleeding disorders, including Congenital Fibrinogen Deficiency. This therapy is essential in emergency and surgical settings to manage bleeding, restore blood clotting, and improve patient outcomes effectively.Regional OutlookThe fibrinogen concentrate market shows robust growth in North America and Europe due to advanced healthcare infrastructure and high prevalence of bleeding disorders. Asia-Pacific is emerging rapidly, driven by increasing healthcare investments and expanding medical facilities, while Latin America and Africa present untapped potential.PlayersBaxter International IncCSL BehringEnzo Life Sciences, Inc.Ethicon (Johnson and Johnson)GC BiopharmaHualan Biological Engineering Inc.LFBMolecular Innovations Inc.Octapharma AGProFibrix BVThe report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global fibrinogen concentrate market. These players have adopted different strategies, such as product launch, expansion, partnership, collaboration and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.Recent Key Strategies and DevelopmentsIn December 2023, Grifols reached a strategic alliance with Haier Group and raised approximately $1.8 billion. The alliance, through Shanghai RAAS (SRAAS), will drive synergies combining Grifols' expertise and capabilities in pharmaceutical solutions and diagnostics with Haier's innovative technology to strengthen and enhance China's healthcare system.𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A266127

