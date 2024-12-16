Cybersecurity in Energy Sector to Surge: Market Forecasted to Hit $25 Billion by 2032 with 11.7% CAGR | says AMR

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report, the global cyber security in energy industry generated $8.6 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $25 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 11.7% from 2023 to 2032. Allied Market Research published a report, titled, Cyber Security in Energy Sector Market "Component (Solution and Services), Deployment Model (On-Premise, Cloud), Enterprise Size (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises and Large Enterprises), End User (Industrial, Commercial, and Residential): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡The rise in demand for cloud-based cybersecurity solutions in the energy sector and the surge in the occurrence of cyberattacks across the energy sector drive the growth of the market. However, complexities of device security, along with budget constraints among start-ups and SMEs limit the growth of the market. Conversely, increase in adoption of smart device applications and platforms in energy sector and robust need for strong authentication methods are anticipated to provide numerous opportunities for the expansion of the market during the forecast period.𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬: -AccentureIBM CorporationGeneral ElectricHitachi Energy Ltd.Schneider ElectricABBSchweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Inc.SiemensAT&TEaton Corporation Plc.The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global cyber security in energy market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global cyber security in energy market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭, the solution segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for around two-thirds of the global cyber security in energy sector market revenue , owing to the increase in need for vulnerability assessment, penetration testing, and ensuring compliance with the leading federal, defense, and industry security standards. However, the service segment is projected to attain the highest 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟒.𝟏% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the rise in adoption of digital technologies across the energy sector and increase in availability of desired information from anywhere at any time are putting data privacy and protection at greater risk.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐧-𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐝𝐞𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐦𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐥, the on-premise segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to more than half of the global cyber security in energy sector market revenue, owing to increase in need to secure critical data from cyberattacks and monitor the influx of data within the organization, which eventually drives the need for on-premise solutions in energy market. However, the cloud segment is also expected to portray the largest 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟒.𝟗% from 2023 to 2032 and is projected to maintain its fastest-growing position during the forecast period.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞, the large enterprises segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for around three-fifths of the global cyber security in energy sector market revenue, owing , increase in need of automation and rise in use of industrial internet required more prominent data security system. However, the small & medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) segment is projected to attain the highest 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟑.𝟗% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the increase in need to recognize the importance of IT and systems department rather than just hardware repair among SMEs.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐞𝐧𝐝 𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐫, the industrial segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to less than half of the global cyber security in energy sector market revenue, owing to the rapid rise in digitalization and growth in networking of machines and industrial systems have given rise to the risk of cyberattacks, which eventually drives the demand for cyber security solution in industrial segment. However, the residential segment is also expected to portray the largest 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟒.𝟑% from 2023 to 2032 and is projected to maintain its fastest-growing position during the forecast period. 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly one-third of the global cyber security in energy sector market revenue , owing to the rapid digital transformation initiatives in the energy sector, along with the increasing focus on resilience and business continuity in the wake of cyber incidents in the region. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟓.𝟏% from 2023 to 2032 and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to the increasing adoption of advanced technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and cloud computing, expanding the attack surface and necessitating stronger security measures in the region. 