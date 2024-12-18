Global Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Set For 23.4% Growth, Reaching $24.8 Billion By 2028

Antibody Drug Conjugates Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The antibody drug conjugates market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $24.8 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.4%

The antibody drug conjugates market size has experienced significant growth over the recent years. It is expected to upsurge from $8.78 billion in 2023 to $10.7 billion in 2024, reflecting a Compound Annual Growth Rate CAGR of 21.9%. The market expansion during the historical period can primarily be attributed to the increasing prevalence of cancer, clinical success and approvals of new treatments, strategic collaborations in the field, growing investments in research and development, as well as ongoing market expansion strategies.

The antibody drug conjugates market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $24.8 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to next-generation adcs, expanding indications, increasing focus on personalized medicine, rising investment in precision medicine, increasing healthcare awareness. Major trends in the forecast period include advancements in conjugation technologies, improved understanding of tumor biology, technological advancements, expanding therapeutic application, advanced conjugation technologies.

What's Driving This Growth And Projected Expansion?

The primary growth driver for the antibody drug conjugates market is the rising incidence of cancer around the world. Some of the major contributing factors to the increase in cancer cases include obesity, inappropriate eating habits, and the extensive use of tobacco and alcohol. It is forecasted by Cancer Research UK that there will be 27.5 million new cases of cancer each year by 2040. This projected rise in cancer diagnosis rates will propel the demand for antibody-drug conjugates, thus fuelling the market's growth over the forecast period.

Who Are the Key Players In Antibody Drug Conjugates Market?

The comprehensive market report includes numerous major companies operating in the antibody drug conjugates market. These key players include Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., AbbVie Inc., Bayer AG, AstraZeneca plc, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Millennium Pharmaceuticals Inc., Gilead Sciences Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Biogen Inc., Zydus Lifesciences Limited, and Seagen Inc., among others. Recent advancements and research in the field have given these key players a competitive edge in the marketplace.

What Regulatory Trends Are In Place?

In the United States, manufacturers of antibody-drug conjugates are monitored by various regulatory bodies such as the Food and Drug Administration FDA. But there is currently no specific regulatory guidelines for ADC development in the US. The FDA follows existing guidelines for small molecules and monoclonal antibodies to regulate ADC. The FDA's offices that focus on product quality, like the Office of Biotechnology Products OBP and Office of Pharmaceutical Quality, maintain their focus on the manufacturing of the antibody component of the ADC.

How Is The Market Segmented?

The market for antibody drug conjugates is categorized into several segments:

1 By Type: Monoclonal Antibodies, Linker, Drug/Toxin, Other Types

2 By Product: Adcertis, Kadcyla, Other Products

3 By Technology: Immunogen Technology, Seattle Genetics Technology, Immunomedics Technology, Other Technology

4 By Application: Blood Cancer, Breast Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Lung Cancer, Brain Tumor, Other Applications

5 By End User: Hospital, Clinics, Other End Users

How Does The Geographic Distribution Look Like?

In 2023, North America was the largest region for the antibody-drug conjugates ADCs market. During the forecast period, the Middle East is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global antibody drug conjugates market. This report covers the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

