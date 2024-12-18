Global Alzheimer’s Disease Treatment Market Set For 6.8% Growth, Reaching $8.35 Billion By 2028

Alzheimer’s Disease Treatment Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The alzheimer’s disease treatment market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $8.35 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%” — The Business Research Company

The alzheimer’s disease treatment market has seen robust growth in recent years. The rise from $5.93 billion in 2023 to an estimated $6.41 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.2%, is due to advancements in research, drug approvals and market entry, government initiatives and funding, as well as public awareness and education.

What Is The Projected Growth Rate and Market Size of the Global Alzheimer’s Disease Treatment Market?

The alzheimer’s disease treatment market is predicted to exhibit significant growth in the forthcoming years, likely to reach an estimated market size of $8.35 billion by 2028, experiencing a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.8%. The expected growth during the forecast period can be attributed to precision medicine approaches, rising healthcare expenditure, the global burden of disease, research in genetics and biomarkers, and emerging markets.

What Are The Key Drivers For The Alzheimer's Disease Treatment Market?

One central driving force behind the thriving alzheimer’s disease treatment market is the increasing instances of Alzheimer's, the most common form of dementia. Projections indicate a steep rise in the number of Alzheimer's patients; for instance, in the US, all states are expected to see at least a 14% increase in Alzheimer's patients by 2025, primarily due to an aging population. Globally, new cases of Alzheimer's are expected to grow by 35% to 615,000 by 2030, and by a whopping 110% to 959,000 by 2050. Therefore, the escalating prevalence of Alzheimer's disease will likely drive the demand and subsequent growth of the global alzheimer’s disease treatment market.

Who Are The Major Key Players in the Alzheimer’s Disease Treatment Market?

A myriad of significant companies operating in the Alzheimer’s disease market include Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., AbbVie Inc., Bayer AG, Novartis AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, AstraZeneca plc, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Eli Lilly and Company, Amgen Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Biogen Inc., UCB S.A., Eisai Co. Ltd., Forest Laboratories LLC, Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., H. Lundbeck A/S, Allergan plc, and many more. These industry giants have greatly contributed to recent advancements and developments in the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

What Key Trends Are Impacting the Alzheimer's Disease Treatment Market?

The Alzheimer's disease treatment market is seeing a surge in R&D investments and collaborations due to emerging treatment technologies, with organizations such as The Alzheimer's Association providing funding to proactive researchers seeking innovative therapeutic approaches. For instance, Comentis and Astellas ventured into the BACE inhibitor field with their peptidomimetic series, thus affirming the importance of collaborative efforts in pushing boundaries for treatment.

The alzheimer’s disease treatment market can be segmented according to the following categories:

1 By Drug Class: Cholinergic, Memantine, Combined Drug, AChE inhibitors, Immunoglobulins

2 By Drug Type: Cholinesterase Inhibitors, NMDA Receptor Antagonists

3 By Therapeutics: Cholinesterase Inhibitors, NMDA Receptor Antagonists, Other Therapeutics

What Is the Regional Variation in Alzheimer's Disease Treatment Market Growth?

In 2023, North America held the largest share of the Alzheimer's disease treatment market. However, during the forecast period, the Middle East region is expected to be the fastest-growing, and the regions covered in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and Africa.

