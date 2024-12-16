Stronger anti-terrorism laws come into effect

Release date: 16/12/24

Laws ensuring defendants accused of terrorism offences have a presumption against bail have come into effect today.

Previously, the presumption against bail did not capture defendants charged with a state-based terror offence where they have no previous terrorism-related charges or convictions, and were not subject to a Commonwealth terrorism notification.

The changes that have come into effect today will ensure that suspects charged with a first terror offence under state laws will also face a presumption against bail unless they can demonstrate there are special circumstances justifying their release – even if they have no past terrorist offence convictions or charges.

Quotes

Attributable to Kyam Maher

No state is immune from the threat of terrorism, which is why it is so important that our anti-terror laws are robust and provide sufficient safeguards to protect South Australians.

It was essential we corrected this loophole – to ensure authorities were working under effective, consistent bail laws.

This is a welcome change that will help keep South Australians safe from the ever-present spectre of terrorism.