Pediatric Anesthesiologist Dr. Jewel Montgomery-Smay to be Featured on Close Up Radio

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Jewel Montgomery-Smay, a distinguished pediatric anesthesiologist known for her significant contributions to the field of pediatric healthcare and patient safety, is announcing a new chapter in her professional journey. Dr. Montgomery-Smay, whose career in pediatric anesthesiology spans decades, is now pivoting towards corporate governance and coaching physicians—highlighting her commitment to contributing to healthcare improvements on a broad spectrum.

Dr. Montgomery-Smay’s career path was shaped by early experiences, including aspirations to become an opera singer in her teens before health challenges redirected her toward medicine. Destined for a life that harmonized science and compassion, she has dedicated her medical practice to ensuring the safest possible surgeries for the most vulnerable patients: Neonates and infants.

Her work consistently underscores the importance of integrating deep medical knowledge with practical application. Her role places her behind the scenes, orchestrating the vital but unseen, where Dr. Montgomery-Smay shines.

A New Vision: Corporate Governance

Now, echoing her role in the operating room, Dr. Montgomery-Smay is set to influence the corporate side of healthcare from behind the scenes. By pursuing certification with the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD), she plans to transition into corporate decision-making roles. Her goals align with ensuring strategic oversight for institutions that uphold high standards of health administration and patient care. “Governance involves the precise orchestration of strategy, risk, and resource management,” she explains. “It’s akin to the meticulous balance maintained in anesthesia but on a larger stage, impacting entire organizations.”

In tandem with her governance pursuits, Dr. Montgomery-Smay is also channeling her expertise into coaching. She plans to guide fellow healthcare professionals through successful career transitions, helping them align their work with personal goals and well-being. “Transitioning from a full-time clinical role to positions that incorporates governance and coaching allows me broader leverage to influence systemic improvements in healthcare while affording more personal time to be with my family,” she shares.

Adapting to Change and Prioritizing Health

Personal experiences, including the health challenges of balancing an intensive career with motherhood later in life, have helped shape Dr. Montgomery-Smay’s perspective. By stepping into these new roles, she hopes to inspire others in medicine to re-evaluate and restructure their careers for optimal personal and professional growth.

“Amid health care’s rapid evolution,” Dr. Montgomery-Smay states, “there’s a vibrant opportunity to shape future pathways that support physician well-being and ultimately improve patient care outcomes.”

As Dr. Montgomery-Smay takes on these new challenges, she remains committed to her core values: excellent care, patient safety, and fostering environments that allow professionals to thrive. Her relentless pursuit of success—both in and out of operating rooms—demonstrates her dedication to creating a lasting impact on healthcare and empowering other healthcare professionals.

Dr. Montgomery-Smay hopes her journey will encourage others in her field to find balance and while realizing a positive impact on their careers. Her initiative to support these transitions will help redefine the future for many peers facing similar crossroads.

Dr. Jewel Montgomery-Smay is a seasoned pediatric anesthesiologist with a passion for enhancing patient care through comprehensive anesthetic practices. Now venturing into corporate governance and coaching, she leverages her medical insights and strategic acumen to inspire meaningful reforms in healthcare delivery. Throughout her career, she has remained committed to advancing the safety and well-being of her patients, demonstrating that every individual can exert profound influence both within and beyond hospital walls.

Close Up Radio will feature Dr. Jewel Montgomery-Smay in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on Wednesday, December 18th at 4pm EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information about Jewel Montgomery-Smay, please visit https://www.linkedin.com/in/jewel-smay-7a23739/

