Nonwoven Fabrics Market Development Trends and Business Opportunities till 2030

Nonwoven Fabrics Market Development

Increased demand for nonwovens in healthcare industry, growing demand for nonwoven fabrics in textile industry

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research recently published a report titled, “ Nonwoven Fabrics Market by Polymer Type (Polypropylene (PP), Polyethylene (PE), Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), Wood Pulp, Rayon, and Others), Function (Disposable and Durable), Technology (Spunbond, Wet Laid, Dry Laid, and Air Laid), and Application (Hygiene, Medical, Filtration, Automotive, Building & Construction, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030”. According to the report, the global nonwoven fabrics market generated $38.3 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow to $68.1 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to 2030.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A13919 Key Drivers of Growth- Rising Demand in Healthcare: The increased use of nonwovens in the production of healthcare essentials like masks, gowns, and drapes.- Textile Industry Expansion: A surge in demand for nonwoven fabrics as a cost-effective and efficient alternative to traditional textiles.- Lightweight Transportation Solutions: Nonwovens' lightweight properties are fueling their adoption in the automotive and transportation sectors.However, market growth is hindered by raw material availability issues and price volatility. Nonetheless, advancements in technology present lucrative opportunities for future market expansion.Segment HighlightsBy Function:Durables Segment:- Accounted for more than half of the market share in 2020.- Expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% through 2030.- Growth driven by increasing construction activities in emerging economies like Brazil, China, and India, where geotextiles are in high demand.Disposables Segment:- Also analyzed in the report as a key contributor.By Application:Hygiene Segment:- Dominated the market in 2020, contributing to nearly three-fifths of total revenue.- Growth attributed to properties such as absorption, strength, comfort, and cost-effectiveness in hygiene products like diapers and sanitary pads.Building & Construction Segment:- Expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 7.1% due to increasing investments in infrastructure in emerging economies.Regional InsightsAsia-Pacific (Followed by Europe & North America):- Held the largest market share in 2020, accounting for about 40% of global revenue.- Projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period, driven by a growing working population, rising domestic demand for hygiene products, and improved economic conditions.- Other regions analyzed include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.Leading Market PlayersKey players shaping the market include:- Ahlstrom-Munksjo- Berry Global Inc.- Kimberly-Clark Corporation- Glatfelter- DuPont- Toray Industries Inc.- Lydall Inc.- Fitesa- Suominen Corporation- Johns Manville𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐭 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/nonwoven-fabrics-market/purchase-options About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

