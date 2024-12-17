Key Driver In the 4G Services Market 2024: Surging Demand For High-Speed Internet Connectivity To Drive Market Growth

4G Services Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—for a limited time only!

The 4G services market size is expected to see steep decline in the next few years. It will decline to $438.3 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -5.1%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—limited time only!

What Is the Future Outlook for the 4G Services Market?

The 4G services market size has been on a decline in the recent years. Observing a sharp drop from $585 billion in 2023 to an expected $540 billion in 2024, the compound annual growth rate CAGR stands at -7.7%. The decline in this historic period is attributable to several factors including high initial investment, escalated energy consumption, environmental concerns, and disruption in the supply chain.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global 4G Services Market With A Detailed Sample Report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6809&type=smp

How Will the Market Perform in the Coming Years?

The downturn in the 4G services market size is set to continue in the foreseeable future, with projections showing a decline to $438.3 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of -5.1%. Factors leading to this decline in the forecast period include saturation of 4G coverage, stringent regulatory mechanisms, shift in consumer preferences, and increased competition. Nevertheless, major trends anticipated in the forecast period encompass enterprise solutions, preparations for 5G, improved roaming services, optimized content streaming, and enhanced security measures.

Informative Report On The Global 4G Services Market: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/4g-services-global-market-report

What Is Driving the Demand for 4G Services?

Despite the market decline, there has been an increasing demand for high-speed internet connectivity, which is driving the 4G services market. This demand has been significantly amplified in the recent years due to the surge in the usage of smart devices. A marked increase in social media usage, online content activities, voice search, voice commands, smart home devices, gaming, and e-commerce have contributed significantly to the demand for high-speed internet connectivity.

Who Are the Key Players in the 4G Services Market?

Key industry players in the global 4G services market include Apple Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Verizon Wireless, China Mobile Limited, AT&T Mobility LLC, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Lenovo Group Ltd., and China Telecom Corporation Limited among others.

What Are the Emerging Trends in the 4G Services Market?

The industry is seeing a new trend in the form of machine-to-machine M2M and IoT infrastructure in the 4G services market. Telecom networks are primarily being set up to support M2M and IoT, thereby offering cost-effective wireless M2M with faster data rates, along with affordable equipment for low bandwidth data transmission.

How Is the 4G Services Market Segmented?

The 4G services market in this report is segmented into three:

1 By Technology: LTE-FDD Frequency Division Duplex, LTE-TDD Time Division Duplex, LTE- advance, WiMax, and HSPA+

2 By Connection Plan: Pre-paid, Post-paid, and Broadband

3 By End User: Retail, Corporate, Government or Public Sector, and Other End Users

Which Regions Are Dominating the 4G Services Market?

The largest region in terms of the 4G market in 2023 has been Asia-Pacific. The regions covered in the 4G services market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

4G Infrastructure Equipment Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/4g-infrastructure-equipment-global-market-report

Wireless Telecommunication Carriers Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/wireless-telecommunication-carrier-global-market-report

Mobile And Wireless Backhaul Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/mobile-and-wireless-backhaul-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.